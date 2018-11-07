The Mega City / Life
Washed away by the flood
Many farmers in Bayelsa State are gnashing their teeth in agony. The recent flood that ravaged parts of the state has dealt them an ugly hand as farmlands, animals and property have been swept away. PAULINE ONYIBE,in Yenagoa, reports
The journey started more than eight years ago as Ezekiel Simon Ogbianko remained resolute in championing the course of rice farmers’ association in Bayelsa State.
The chairman of rice farmers’ association Bayelsa State had faced so many challenges from indulging into rice farming which so many people see as old people’s profession to series of petitions mostly from his members, who at one stage or the other had accused him of diverting the monies contributed by them.
Many have even taken him to the court, most of whom were politicians but using the association’s members to torment him but he has remained stable to the extent that all the court cases were won by the chairman.
Ogbianko had raised thousands of rice farmers across the eight local government areas of the state, who have also decided to take the bull by the horn to make sure that rice is in abundance in Bayelsa State.
That had led the rice farmers in the state through their chairman to go into commercial farming of rice where they had promised that they would cultivate rice that would feed the whole country and beyond.
Ezekiel Ogbianko had however revealed that all these have been done without the help of the Bayelsa State government as the chairman of the association once accused the state government of diverting loans meant for the farmers to politicians whom he called portfolio farmers.
Incidentally, the Deputy Governor of the state, Gboribiogha John Jonah, in one of the transparency briefings had admitted that the loans were given to people they know, who have also refused to pay.
He had admitted that the people had vehemently refused to pay but added that they were not going to call names of these beneficiaries.
The association has been battling to keep hope alive by indulging in rice farming at their smaller group’s level until hope came from the Federal Government through the anchor borrower’s programme.
The chapter had boasted of flooding the market with up to 4000tonnes of the local rice but that was not meant to be again as flood has eaten up all their sweats.
The association had cleared thousands of hectares of land in the eight local governments and had already planted rice in communities like Ondewari, Okpotuwari, among others but now at loss with the whole thing as the 2018 flood has washed off everything, leaving the farmers devastated.
Ogbianko had revealed that during the dry season, about 487 hectares of
land were cultivated, adding that the rice at the farm was matured to be harvested before the flood came.
Although he had said that the challenges they were facing was the rainy season which he said was causing flood thereby threatening them even before the main flood came and washed off everything.
He said: “We are planning to employ more people to harvest. We are in the wet season now. This wet season and all the land has been cleared. What we are going to get from 487 hectares of land is about 4,000 tons of rice.
On how to preserve the rice when harvested he said: “We are working to put local warehouses to accommodate these rice for now. Time is coming when we are going to build real warehouses in these farms.”
But dreams have been aborted. The flood took over the rice farms that the association has laboured for all the year.
The chairman of the group said not less than 500 rice farms at Okpotuwari and Ondewari communities in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State were submerged by flood.
The Chairman, who inspected the submerged farms, called on the Federal and state governments to come to the aid of the affected farmers.
Appealing to the Federal and State Governments to bail them out, he Said: “We are making progress in terms of rice farming in Bayelsa, but the challenges here are very enormous. They range from flooding to portfolio farmers. Accessing the lands are difficult; we want the three tiers of government to help us.”
However, he accused the political farmers of hijacking the Central Bank’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme since it started in the state, calling on the government to reverse the trend to ensure that real farmers benefit from the scheme.
The Bayelsa RIFAN Chairman lamented that the objectives of the programme had not be achieved in the state. “Even the selection was done in a hidden place, where we don’t know. Up till now, RIFAN members have not been involved. I am calling on the Federal Government to also extend the programme to the rural dwellers because, that is where the real farmers are residing.”
Of course, the Federal Government gave over N40 billion to rice farmers in the country as loan through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the Anchor Borrowers but it seems the farmers were sidelined as the state government had admitted that some took as much as N50 million and boldly said they were not going to pay.
The state government pays as much as much N160 million monthly as commercial loan but Ogbianko said his members didn’t benefit from the loan.
It is on record that under the anchor borrower’s programme, the apex bank set aside N40 billion out of the N220 billion Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Fund (MSMEF) given to farmers at single digit interest rate.
At nine per cent interest rate per annum, the loans were extended to farmers in 2015 as part of efforts to boost rice production.
The National President of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, (RiFAN), Alhaji Aminu Goranyo, had said that the unexpected downpour and attendant flooding submerged many of the farmlands in some parts of the country, stressing that the cost implication runs into billions of naira.
Just as the National President said, Ogbianko had said that many of his members suffered heavily from the downpour, which swept away their produce, investments, livelihood and properties.
He however revealed that the youths of these communities where the rice farms were located never helped matters as he said they charged the association as much as N500,000 before they were allowed to do anything there.
Ogbianko is not only worried about how the community youths treated them but also lamented the unfavourable treatment being meted out the RIFAN.
He said: “We are crying. We used our money to work. In South South here, we are not happy with the way the national is handling the farming issues. Nothing is being given to the South South chairmen. The harrowing money, they gave us only 50 per cent. Economic benefits that is supposed to get to us is not being given to us. But the North benefits from all of these.
“If we give them the names of 200 farmers, they will slash it but North will be accommodated.”
That has been the lamentation of the Bayelsa State chairman coupled with the natural disaster that swept the sweat away without mercy.
He pleaded with the federal and state government to come to their aid so they can start afresh.
It is not only RIFAN Rice farms. Even plantains, cassava, and all manner of crops were washed away by the flood, meaning that there would be scarcity of food in Bayelsa State next year.
Already food stuffs like rice has already added money now while things like fufu and garri are gotten at a very a cheaper rate here because the farmers had to harvest even premature cassava to make sure they were not swept away.
Madam Joy Ogio said she lost all her farms lands to the flood. “I live by the River Nun bank and I’m a farmer. The flood has washed my mud house and my farms. I have to start afresh after the flood now and it is going to affect the farming season and food supplies in the state. That has been my source of income. For now, I have to manage to start farming again.”
Also, another farmer at Ekpetiama, Mr Timi Adigio, said he lost properties and farm lands in the flood. He said: “I will have to start afresh when the flood goes away.”
These are not the only people affected. It is like that all over the eight local governments of the state. Although the flood is gradually receding, the memories of what it cost both the government and individuals will be remembered for a very long time.
Missing General: Communities enveloped by fear
Although the body of the missing former Chief Administration Officer of Nigerian Army, Gen. Idris Alkali has been found and buried in Abuja, a thick cloud of fear pervades the communities where he was murdered, buried and reburied in Jos, Plateau State. The communities fear that the Army might come back to haunt them. MUSA PAM reports from Jos
The mystery surrounding the death and recovery of the body of the missing retired Army Gen. Idris Alkali, the immediate past Chief Administration Officer of Nigerian Army in an abandoned well at Guchwet Village, in Shen District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State by Rescue Team of the Nigeria Army has now left the communities in fear!
When New Telegraph visited the affected areas, it observed that more than four communities of Dura-Du, Latya and Doi communities have been deserted. Most of the residents have fled their homes for fear of a repeat of what happened in Odi, Bayelsa and Zaki- Biam in Benue State years ago.
Residents of these areas told New Telegraph that they have known no peace since the search of the retired General begun and the recovery of the body in a well. It would be recalled that a shallow grave was discovered by the Rescue Team in which Alkali was alleged to have been buried initially.
The Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, had given a marching order to a combined team of the Nigeria Army and other agencies to recover the missing General, dead or alive after the Army tracked his phone to Dura Du pond, Du District of Jos South, Plateau State.
Alkali, who was said to have disappeared in questionable circumstances, was said to have retired a few weeks before he was declared missing on Monday September 3, 2018, a day after gunmen swooped on Dura-Du and killed about 13 persons.
Investigation also revealed that Dura Du, the community where the Army recovered a Toyota Corrolla Car belonging to the missing General alongside two other cars with some belongings of the Retired General, has residents from other tribes, and nationalities, who had purchased lands from the natives and built houses.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), had earlier advised the Nigeria Army not to trample on the rights of citizens as they conducted the search.
“We know you are carrying out your lawful duty in search of your missing colleague but you must do it with respect for human rights. No matter the level of provocation, you must carry out this legitimate duty with utmost respect for human rights because this is the best practice anywhere,” they said.
It would be recalled that Nigerian Army had last week Wednesday discovered the dead body of missing Alkali, in an abandoned well at Guchwet village, in Shen District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.
The Head of search and rescue operation and Garrison Commander of 3 Division of the Nigerian Army , Brigadier General Umar Mohammad, had on Wednesday last week led Journalists to the abandoned well where the body was discovered.
The body was covered in a body jacket and Journalists were banned from taking photographs; after which a Military parade was carried out to pay last respect before the body was conveyed into an ambulance to the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Jos, Plateau State.
“You are all aware that retired General Idris Alkali was declared missing on the 3 September 2019. Since after that, Nigerian’s Army gave us three tasks: First, was for us to find General Alkali alive; secondly, was for us to find his vehicle, a Tyota Corrola and if anything happens to him, we are to find out those who are responsible and ensure that they are arrested.
“As you are all aware, on 29 September 2018, we were able to recover the vehicle and his personal belongings which was confirmed that it was him. In the same vain, last week, a shallow grave was discovered in which General Alkali was buried initially.
“We have declared some people wanted and some of them reported to the police and some people who took part in the relocation of the body brought us to where he was reburied; he was relocated to an abandoned well. We came here this morning and drained the water and we discovered the body. That is the remains of General Alkali.”
He said Alkali was suspected to have been killed on the 3 September, 2018 when some youths were protesting the killing of 11 persons by gunmen on 2 September, 2018 in Du District of Jos South Local Government Area.
Mohammad said Late Alkali was killed and buried earlier in a shallow grave at “No man’s Land” but when the vehicle and his belongings were recovered in a pond with water at Dura Du village in Jos South LGA, the suspects exhumed the body and threw it into an abandoned well at Guchwet village in Shen District of Jos South Local Government Area.
He vowed that the Army would arrest and bring to justice those who carried out the hideous crime and the perpetrators no matter how highly placed in the society.
“This means that the first two aspects are completed. What is now left is for us to arrest all those who took part in the hideous act. I want to assure you that nobody, no matter how highly placed will go unpunished. For those who have not submitted themselves to the police, let me say that we are on their trail.
“Based on that, I want to tell you that we have recovered the remains of General Idris Alkali. Those who have been declared wanted, some of them have submitted themselves to the police but those who are still missing, we are on their trail and we will make sure that we find them.”
The Nigerian Army also disclosed that two persons among the eight declared wanted by the Nigeria Police who are directly involved in the killing of the late missing Army General, Idris Alkali, are still at large.
The Army stated this through a press statement on Sunday signed by the spokesperson of 3 Division Headquarters, Colonel Kayode Ogunsaya, a copy which was made available to New Telegraph in Jos.
The statement read in part: “This Headquarters still solicits the assistance of the general public for information or the whereabouts of two wanted persons who are yet to report to the Nigeria Police Plateau State Command. The two wanted persons are Mr. Chuwang Samuel, aka Morinho, and Mr. Nyam Samuel, aka Soft Touch. This Headquarters can be contacted on GSM number 09074028881 as sources of information would be treated as confidential. The general public be rest assured that all those who participated in the killing of the senior officer no matter highly placed shall be brought to justice”.
Meanwhile, the Plateau State Police Command, on Sunday, briefed journalists on the entire report surrounding the missing General, saying that only six out of eight persons declared wanted had turned in. Speaking to journalists , the Police Public Relations Officer, Plateau State Command, DSP Tyopev Terna, said; “The retired General left Abuja for Bauchi en route to Jos on September 3, 2018, and was reported missing on September 6, 2018, as he did not arrive at his destination. The case was reported at the Anglo-Jos Police Division on September 3, 2018.
“The tracking of his phones, vehicle and laptop led detectives, alongside the military, to a pond in Dura-Du in the Jos South LGA of Plateau State. On September 29, 2018, the car driven by the missing General was recovered at the pond.
“On October 17, 2018, the military handed over 13 suspects arrested in connection with the case to the Plateau State Police Command for investigation. After a painstaking interrogation, the command declared eight suspects wanted on October 21, 2018. So far, six out of the eight suspects have reported, while two are still at large.”
Among the paraded suspects were 21-year old John Alkali, who was arrested with a locally-made gun with one round of live ammunition; and Rebecca Pam (35), who lives in Doi community.
Rebecca, according to the police, “is one of the women who protested against the draining of the mining pond where Alkali’s car was recovered. She did everything to conceal the crime and pervert the course of justice.”
The police said Pam Chuwang Kim (32) “knew about the incident, was among the rampaging youths on September 3, 2018 and was at Lonpandyet with other youths.”
Another suspect, Michael James (22), the police said “witnessed the incident, saw when and how the General was killed, knew the people who killed the General, but concealed the information.”
Tyopev said, “Stanley Onuchukwu (34) owns and operates a block industry beside the pond in Dura-Du where the (General’s) car was recovered; he heard information about the pushing of the missing General’s car into the pond from his employees.
“Nenfa Jwanan (22), employed by Stanley Onuchukwu at the block industry, witnessed when the car was pushed into the pond and concealed the information until his arrest. Yakubu Rapp is the village head of Doi. The vehicle was recovered in a pond in his area. He has knowledge of the entire exercise as the youth of the area respect and obey him.”
He said the Police was still searching for the remaining two persons, adding that all who are involved in the heinous crime will be brought to book.
The spokesman also assured the public that all the suspects in their custody would be charged to court in relation to the degree of their involvement in the killing of the late retired Army boss.
Meanwhile, the body of the late General was buried at the Gudu Cemetery on Saturday at about 3:00pm, after funeral prayers at the National Mosque.
Among dignitaries at the burial site, were the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; former Military Administrator of Lagos State, Brig-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), as well as a former Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Sanusi Daggash.
When Sayawa celebrated Lebm Zaar
The people of Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro Local Government Areas located in parts of Southern Bauchi State migrated from the former Kanem/Borno empire in Ngazargamu, present Yobe State Nigeria and settled where they are as of today.
The Sayawas, who are predominantly Christians by faith, farmers by occupation and generally industrious, are also spread across the country in large proportion especially in states like Kaduna, Taraba, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Kogi, Lagos and Nassarawa states, while some fraction of them can be found in Cameroon, Chad and Ghana.
The two Local governments share boundaries with Kanam, Mangu, Barkin Ladi, Panshin and Kanke in Jos South and North of Plateau State.
The Zaar people, who are popularly addressed by the Hausa and friends as Sayawa celebrate their annual cultural festival November 1, annually in a unique and distinct way. They celebrate with giving thanks to God for bountiful harvests and sound health.
However, this year’s festival attracted eminent Nigerians, who included, Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal; Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; Chairman North East Christians traditional rulers Mai- Tangale from Gombe State; Benue State Secretary to the State Government and an Abuja based businessman in person of Prince Ifedi Elim. Also present were the PDP governorship candidate in Bauchi, Bala Kaura, members of the House of Representatives, who accompanied the Speaker, among other dignitaries.
Addressing dignitaries at the event, Dogara, who happened to also be son of the soil, said the annual event was set aside specially to thank God, an occasion to express gratitude to God for protection, guidance and preservation throughout the farming season and for bountiful harvest.
He said the annual cultural festival was known as lebm-zaar, which brings all the Sayawas together from the Diaspora and within to celebrate and share pleasantries together with families, friends and reunite for the future.
Dogara recalled that in the past, the celebration was done by their fathers who were not Christians or Muslims but since the people embraced religion, they are doing it in a different way to glorify God, even though their fathers do it to unknown God.
He described the Sayawa people as law abiding citizens, humble, respectful to both traditional and constituted authorities and are well known for their hospitality. “They are well informed in all fields of endeavours, with a common saying that, there are no illiterates in Sayawa land which makes them rank second to none in the state.
“We have every reason to thank God, because God has elevated sons and daughters of this land to high places in Nigeria; one of them is myself, Late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa of Blessed memory and many other in Army, Civil servants business men too numerous to mention,” he added.
In his remarks, the Sokoto State Governor said that the relationship between Sokoto State and Tafawa Balewa started long ago and he is just building on it, noting that whatever the people pass through, he shared in their pains as well as their joy.
Also presenting his paper, the Chief of Staff to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State,Terwase Orbunde, called on all minority tribes in Nigeria to unite together, so they may have a voice in every political dispensation.
Speaking on the theme, ‘Democratic tools for managing plurality and diversity for National growth, peace and prosperity’, he said that unless the minority tribes came together, they would rOrbunde explained further that if the minority tribes would agree to come together, they would form the majority and have a stake in election and politics and issues of marginalization would be bygone.
Also, the Chief host of the occasion, Chairman, Zaar Development Association Worldwide, Engineer Isuwa Ganlla, lamented that his people were facing a lot of discrimination from the Bauchi State Government as they have denied them freedom to rule themselves by giving them a chief of their choice.
He also criticized the relocation of Tafawa Balewa headquarters to Buzuzu village, stressing that it was an illegal decision.
Highlight of the event included, exhibition of Sayawa cultural heritage, and dancing parade of the Zak lebm.
Yankari Games Resort: A beautiful home everyone
Historical Sites
The Yankari Games Reserve and Resort is situated about 115kilometres south-east of Bauchi town in Alkaleri Local Government Council of the state. It also borders Taraba and Gombe states in the north east sub-region.
Yankari Resort is one of the best tourism attractions and a place to be in Nigeria, as the place is well organised for everyone and all category of people in the society.
The Resort is well designed for business men, politicians, conferences, top government officials, students and those who may have interest in tourism, travel and explorations of new things far away from home but like home.
The many attractions include, a wide variety of animals, including the African Bush Elephant, olive baboon, patas monkey, lions, the African buffalo, and Hippopotamus, among others.
There is also the Wikki natural warm spring with excellent bathing facilities, Marshall Cave and fish ponds.
Yankari Games Reserve, although located in Bauchi, is one of Nigeria’s landmark tourist locations. The Park is reputed to be the first of its kind in West Africa.
In Yankari Games Resort, there are many things to see when visiting the area at the right season and time. Interestingly, monkeys may be the one to well usher you in while trying to snatch bread away from your hand.
Speaking with the General Manager of the Resort, Alhaji Abu Mamman, he said that government has made a lot of investment in the resort to make it more attractive than before. According to him, Yankari is a beautiful place to be and one would never regret it in life. He also calls for investors to invest in Yankari pointing out that they would get returns on the investment they made.
