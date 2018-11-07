Washed away by the flood

Many farmers in Bayelsa State are gnashing their teeth in agony. The recent flood that ravaged parts of the state has dealt them an ugly hand as farmlands, animals and property have been swept away. PAULINE ONYIBE,in Yenagoa, reports

The journey started more than eight years ago as Ezekiel Simon Ogbianko remained resolute in championing the course of rice farmers’ association in Bayelsa State.

The chairman of rice farmers’ association Bayelsa State had faced so many challenges from indulging into rice farming which so many people see as old people’s profession to series of petitions mostly from his members, who at one stage or the other had accused him of diverting the monies contributed by them.

Many have even taken him to the court, most of whom were politicians but using the association’s members to torment him but he has remained stable to the extent that all the court cases were won by the chairman.

Ogbianko had raised thousands of rice farmers across the eight local government areas of the state, who have also decided to take the bull by the horn to make sure that rice is in abundance in Bayelsa State.

That had led the rice farmers in the state through their chairman to go into commercial farming of rice where they had promised that they would cultivate rice that would feed the whole country and beyond.

Ezekiel Ogbianko had however revealed that all these have been done without the help of the Bayelsa State government as the chairman of the association once accused the state government of diverting loans meant for the farmers to politicians whom he called portfolio farmers.

Incidentally, the Deputy Governor of the state, Gboribiogha John Jonah, in one of the transparency briefings had admitted that the loans were given to people they know, who have also refused to pay.

He had admitted that the people had vehemently refused to pay but added that they were not going to call names of these beneficiaries.

The association has been battling to keep hope alive by indulging in rice farming at their smaller group’s level until hope came from the Federal Government through the anchor borrower’s programme.

The chapter had boasted of flooding the market with up to 4000tonnes of the local rice but that was not meant to be again as flood has eaten up all their sweats.

The association had cleared thousands of hectares of land in the eight local governments and had already planted rice in communities like Ondewari, Okpotuwari, among others but now at loss with the whole thing as the 2018 flood has washed off everything, leaving the farmers devastated.

Ogbianko had revealed that during the dry season, about 487 hectares of

land were cultivated, adding that the rice at the farm was matured to be harvested before the flood came.

Although he had said that the challenges they were facing was the rainy season which he said was causing flood thereby threatening them even before the main flood came and washed off everything.

He said: “We are planning to employ more people to harvest. We are in the wet season now. This wet season and all the land has been cleared. What we are going to get from 487 hectares of land is about 4,000 tons of rice.

On how to preserve the rice when harvested he said: “We are working to put local warehouses to accommodate these rice for now. Time is coming when we are going to build real warehouses in these farms.”

But dreams have been aborted. The flood took over the rice farms that the association has laboured for all the year.

The chairman of the group said not less than 500 rice farms at Okpotuwari and Ondewari communities in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State were submerged by flood.

The Chairman, who inspected the submerged farms, called on the Federal and state governments to come to the aid of the affected farmers.

Appealing to the Federal and State Governments to bail them out, he Said: “We are making progress in terms of rice farming in Bayelsa, but the challenges here are very enormous. They range from flooding to portfolio farmers. Accessing the lands are difficult; we want the three tiers of government to help us.”

However, he accused the political farmers of hijacking the Central Bank’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme since it started in the state, calling on the government to reverse the trend to ensure that real farmers benefit from the scheme.

The Bayelsa RIFAN Chairman lamented that the objectives of the programme had not be achieved in the state. “Even the selection was done in a hidden place, where we don’t know. Up till now, RIFAN members have not been involved. I am calling on the Federal Government to also extend the programme to the rural dwellers because, that is where the real farmers are residing.”

Of course, the Federal Government gave over N40 billion to rice farmers in the country as loan through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the Anchor Borrowers but it seems the farmers were sidelined as the state government had admitted that some took as much as N50 million and boldly said they were not going to pay.

The state government pays as much as much N160 million monthly as commercial loan but Ogbianko said his members didn’t benefit from the loan.

It is on record that under the anchor borrower’s programme, the apex bank set aside N40 billion out of the N220 billion Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Fund (MSMEF) given to farmers at single digit interest rate.

At nine per cent interest rate per annum, the loans were extended to farmers in 2015 as part of efforts to boost rice production.

The National President of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, (RiFAN), Alhaji Aminu Goranyo, had said that the unexpected downpour and attendant flooding submerged many of the farmlands in some parts of the country, stressing that the cost implication runs into billions of naira.

Just as the National President said, Ogbianko had said that many of his members suffered heavily from the downpour, which swept away their produce, investments, livelihood and properties.

He however revealed that the youths of these communities where the rice farms were located never helped matters as he said they charged the association as much as N500,000 before they were allowed to do anything there.

Ogbianko is not only worried about how the community youths treated them but also lamented the unfavourable treatment being meted out the RIFAN.

He said: “We are crying. We used our money to work. In South South here, we are not happy with the way the national is handling the farming issues. Nothing is being given to the South South chairmen. The harrowing money, they gave us only 50 per cent. Economic benefits that is supposed to get to us is not being given to us. But the North benefits from all of these.

“If we give them the names of 200 farmers, they will slash it but North will be accommodated.”

That has been the lamentation of the Bayelsa State chairman coupled with the natural disaster that swept the sweat away without mercy.

He pleaded with the federal and state government to come to their aid so they can start afresh.

It is not only RIFAN Rice farms. Even plantains, cassava, and all manner of crops were washed away by the flood, meaning that there would be scarcity of food in Bayelsa State next year.

Already food stuffs like rice has already added money now while things like fufu and garri are gotten at a very a cheaper rate here because the farmers had to harvest even premature cassava to make sure they were not swept away.

Madam Joy Ogio said she lost all her farms lands to the flood. “I live by the River Nun bank and I’m a farmer. The flood has washed my mud house and my farms. I have to start afresh after the flood now and it is going to affect the farming season and food supplies in the state. That has been my source of income. For now, I have to manage to start farming again.”

Also, another farmer at Ekpetiama, Mr Timi Adigio, said he lost properties and farm lands in the flood. He said: “I will have to start afresh when the flood goes away.”

These are not the only people affected. It is like that all over the eight local governments of the state. Although the flood is gradually receding, the memories of what it cost both the government and individuals will be remembered for a very long time.

