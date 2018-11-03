We’ve overshot the N20million budget for The Chronicles – Ufomadu

Frank Ufomadu is the producer of a forthcoming historical movie featuring the likes of Onyeka Onwenu, Segun Arinze and Victor Osuagwu. Based on the Mbaise people of what is today in Imo State, Nigeria, The Chronicles is partly fictional with a rooted account in history. In this interview with ADEDAYO ODULAJA, Ufomadu speaks on the project and the impressive budget behind it.

The movie is titled The Chronicles, did you deliberately set out to focus it on the story of Mbaise?

Yes. Check the dictionary meaning of chronicle, it means a well-documented story or an account of what happened in the past. This is The Chronicles as a movie, we might come up tomorrow with chronicles as any other thing. The story passed through three generations, the colonial era, the post-colonial era and the 21st century. It wasn’t just about the Mbaise people, there was something about the Opobo Kingdom. You were able to find out the interaction that the Jaja of Opobo had with the white men. I had to centre just a little about Mbaise because it was not going to be easy telling all the stories at the same time. So I had to focus on one. I’m from Mbaise, I had a direct concern and a negative impact from the story being told. While it was going on, I faced a lot of challenges. It was a research work, I visited many elders of different communities in Mbaise trying to find out the truth. Why we are being called such names and all that. So, the stories you have in this film aren’t just my story; they are stories from the elders. I focused on Mbaise because, you know when you’re making a film, it’s different from writing a novel. In films, you need to be direct, if I’d gone from one village to the other, the audience might get distracted so there is need to focus on one particular area but you touch the rest one way or another. That is why you have the story of the white men coming in. Another thing is, people always ask why Mbaise people have many priests. When the white men came into Nigeria, they were not resisted by anybody. The first resistance they had was in Mbaise so they had to go back and reinforce. Thereafter, they committed a genocide which was never documented. When the whole thing was about to ruin their relationship with the communities in eastern Nigeria, they had to go back and bring the priests who gave them specific injunctions focused on Mbaise people because that is where they committed a crime.So, the priest was focused there, preached to them to become born again Christians so that they wouldn’t in any way try to revolt. That automatically made the Catholic Church to have its roots in Mbaise. Then they took a lot of Mbaise people back to Europe to train them as priests and before you know what’s happening, Mbaise automatically became the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church in Nigeria. Which is why in every family in Mbaise today, you would find at least one priest or a reverend sister. That was the genesis.

Didn’t you think it would have been better to go in the lane of documentary?

I found out that the youth we have today don’t even read again. If you write a book, they might not read. The moment you put on a television, tune it to Africa Magic or to any movie, they’ll stay glued to the TV but hardly will you see a child that will tune to Discovery Channel. If I’d done a documentary, which definitely would have aired on channels like Discovery, they wouldn’t watch it. So, I thought about the best way to capture it to make it reach the target audience, and I felt it’s best to make it a film. They like going to cinemas and watching Africa Magic movie channels. If tomorrow I do a documentary work on it, anyone who has seen the film and wants to learn more, will then be keen to see the documentary.

In your casting, how did you arrive at the white men you featured in the movie?

I’ve seen a few movie done by Avinanash, and for the Italian guy, Giovanni, I’ve also seen some of his films. I actually sat down with my team to analyse who and who would fit in the characters we needed. We did a poll on some of the names we had, I collated the votes and the actors with the highest votes were chosen. I actually didn’t vote Avinanash but because the majority voted for him, I had to choose him. We did everything professionally to make sure we get the best.

Do you think the characters of the village people were developed enough?

The characters for the village people all did wonderful jobs. Most of the characters we had, that was their first time on set. 80 percent of them were acting for the first time and they did wonderfully well as they did even better than what was expected of them.

Where was the movie shot?

Part of it was shot in Oyo State, the village parts were shot in Oyo State.

Why didn’t you shoot in Mbaise?

That’s because we couldn’t get a good location that was suitable enough. Mbaise is almost developed. There were parts of the movie where we needed to fly drones and when we do that, the next thing it captures is zinc houses which ruins everything. We needed a location where we’d be able to fly a drone for the radius of about half a kilometre and we won’t see any zinc house.

How much of the buy-in of the Mbaise people or any government agency there did you get about telling their story?

I came from a royal family. Before I started shooting, the current traditional ruler of my community was aware. The elders in my community were also aware, I sat with them during a cabinet meeting and told them what I was about to do. People who knew about it so after the collation of the story I had to inform them that I was going to shoot this film. The question they asked was: “Are you sure you can shoot this film?” and when I asked why, they said because they don’t have any money to give me and they know that this film is going to cost a lot of money. They tried to ask me if I was sure I could do it because they had nothing to give me. I told them not worry and that I will make sure the job is done. I made a promise to them that I will never ask anybody for a dime and when the job is done, I would tell them. When the job was ready, I went back to tell them and played it for them and they were very happy. Part of the story that was in the 70s about the Oriental Brothers, the family of Sir Warrior, I’m in close contact with all of them and two of his sons are my very good friends. Before even writing their own story, I had to stop them and inform them that I’m about to do the story. They were very happy. One of them said at least it would let people know that their father did nothing wrong. They were also instrumental to telling the real story.

Do you have any plan to screen the movie in Mbaise?

By Christmas, I’ll try and screen it in Mbaise.

What’s the plan for the movie in terms of cinemas?

This movie is not my job, really. After this movie is shown in the cinemas, the owners of the movie will come forward if they want this movie to go round. I’m sure that after the movie has been to the cinemas, it will be shown in schools and in villages. This is history, it’s a subject which is no longer in the curriculum. I’m sure the people that own the story will definitely come back and take up the story.

Is this your first film?

No. This is my second film. The first one was The Storms shot in 2016.

What was it about?

It was just a glamour film. It was not historical. I used it as my first appearance.

How was the acceptance?

You should know. The acceptance was very poor. It was an above average project and I used it to test the waters. From there, I got all the corrections that got me ready for the major work.

Since when have you been telling stories?

Since I was very young. In the evenings in those days, one person would always tell a story. All these tales by moonlight, they don’t do that again these days. But in our home those days, we always do story telling. I was the one telling most of the stories, other people will say they don’t have anything to say but I’d always have something to say.

What’s the budget for this movie?

The initial budget we had for this production was 20 million. At some point, it got exhausted and we added more here and there. I should be able to round it off to N23 million and we’re still spending.

What plans do you have regarding your next project?

The next movie that will be coming up will be more unique than this. Just to give you a hint, it’s all about what we call “Ogbanje”. I’ve a lot of research on “Ogbanje” and I’ve become aware of the secret of “Ogbanje”. So, the next movie will be about “Ogbanje”.

When will that be out?

That’s the next movie we’re going to shoot. It should be from next year, early next year.

