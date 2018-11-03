Show Biz
We’ve overshot the N20million budget for The Chronicles – Ufomadu
Frank Ufomadu is the producer of a forthcoming historical movie featuring the likes of Onyeka Onwenu, Segun Arinze and Victor Osuagwu. Based on the Mbaise people of what is today in Imo State, Nigeria, The Chronicles is partly fictional with a rooted account in history. In this interview with ADEDAYO ODULAJA, Ufomadu speaks on the project and the impressive budget behind it.
The movie is titled The Chronicles, did you deliberately set out to focus it on the story of Mbaise?
Yes. Check the dictionary meaning of chronicle, it means a well-documented story or an account of what happened in the past. This is The Chronicles as a movie, we might come up tomorrow with chronicles as any other thing. The story passed through three generations, the colonial era, the post-colonial era and the 21st century. It wasn’t just about the Mbaise people, there was something about the Opobo Kingdom. You were able to find out the interaction that the Jaja of Opobo had with the white men. I had to centre just a little about Mbaise because it was not going to be easy telling all the stories at the same time. So I had to focus on one. I’m from Mbaise, I had a direct concern and a negative impact from the story being told. While it was going on, I faced a lot of challenges. It was a research work, I visited many elders of different communities in Mbaise trying to find out the truth. Why we are being called such names and all that. So, the stories you have in this film aren’t just my story; they are stories from the elders. I focused on Mbaise because, you know when you’re making a film, it’s different from writing a novel. In films, you need to be direct, if I’d gone from one village to the other, the audience might get distracted so there is need to focus on one particular area but you touch the rest one way or another. That is why you have the story of the white men coming in. Another thing is, people always ask why Mbaise people have many priests. When the white men came into Nigeria, they were not resisted by anybody. The first resistance they had was in Mbaise so they had to go back and reinforce. Thereafter, they committed a genocide which was never documented. When the whole thing was about to ruin their relationship with the communities in eastern Nigeria, they had to go back and bring the priests who gave them specific injunctions focused on Mbaise people because that is where they committed a crime.So, the priest was focused there, preached to them to become born again Christians so that they wouldn’t in any way try to revolt. That automatically made the Catholic Church to have its roots in Mbaise. Then they took a lot of Mbaise people back to Europe to train them as priests and before you know what’s happening, Mbaise automatically became the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church in Nigeria. Which is why in every family in Mbaise today, you would find at least one priest or a reverend sister. That was the genesis.
Didn’t you think it would have been better to go in the lane of documentary?
I found out that the youth we have today don’t even read again. If you write a book, they might not read. The moment you put on a television, tune it to Africa Magic or to any movie, they’ll stay glued to the TV but hardly will you see a child that will tune to Discovery Channel. If I’d done a documentary, which definitely would have aired on channels like Discovery, they wouldn’t watch it. So, I thought about the best way to capture it to make it reach the target audience, and I felt it’s best to make it a film. They like going to cinemas and watching Africa Magic movie channels. If tomorrow I do a documentary work on it, anyone who has seen the film and wants to learn more, will then be keen to see the documentary.
In your casting, how did you arrive at the white men you featured in the movie?
I’ve seen a few movie done by Avinanash, and for the Italian guy, Giovanni, I’ve also seen some of his films. I actually sat down with my team to analyse who and who would fit in the characters we needed. We did a poll on some of the names we had, I collated the votes and the actors with the highest votes were chosen. I actually didn’t vote Avinanash but because the majority voted for him, I had to choose him. We did everything professionally to make sure we get the best.
Do you think the characters of the village people were developed enough?
The characters for the village people all did wonderful jobs. Most of the characters we had, that was their first time on set. 80 percent of them were acting for the first time and they did wonderfully well as they did even better than what was expected of them.
Where was the movie shot?
Part of it was shot in Oyo State, the village parts were shot in Oyo State.
Why didn’t you shoot in Mbaise?
That’s because we couldn’t get a good location that was suitable enough. Mbaise is almost developed. There were parts of the movie where we needed to fly drones and when we do that, the next thing it captures is zinc houses which ruins everything. We needed a location where we’d be able to fly a drone for the radius of about half a kilometre and we won’t see any zinc house.
How much of the buy-in of the Mbaise people or any government agency there did you get about telling their story?
I came from a royal family. Before I started shooting, the current traditional ruler of my community was aware. The elders in my community were also aware, I sat with them during a cabinet meeting and told them what I was about to do. People who knew about it so after the collation of the story I had to inform them that I was going to shoot this film. The question they asked was: “Are you sure you can shoot this film?” and when I asked why, they said because they don’t have any money to give me and they know that this film is going to cost a lot of money. They tried to ask me if I was sure I could do it because they had nothing to give me. I told them not worry and that I will make sure the job is done. I made a promise to them that I will never ask anybody for a dime and when the job is done, I would tell them. When the job was ready, I went back to tell them and played it for them and they were very happy. Part of the story that was in the 70s about the Oriental Brothers, the family of Sir Warrior, I’m in close contact with all of them and two of his sons are my very good friends. Before even writing their own story, I had to stop them and inform them that I’m about to do the story. They were very happy. One of them said at least it would let people know that their father did nothing wrong. They were also instrumental to telling the real story.
Do you have any plan to screen the movie in Mbaise?
By Christmas, I’ll try and screen it in Mbaise.
What’s the plan for the movie in terms of cinemas?
This movie is not my job, really. After this movie is shown in the cinemas, the owners of the movie will come forward if they want this movie to go round. I’m sure that after the movie has been to the cinemas, it will be shown in schools and in villages. This is history, it’s a subject which is no longer in the curriculum. I’m sure the people that own the story will definitely come back and take up the story.
Is this your first film?
No. This is my second film. The first one was The Storms shot in 2016.
What was it about?
It was just a glamour film. It was not historical. I used it as my first appearance.
How was the acceptance?
You should know. The acceptance was very poor. It was an above average project and I used it to test the waters. From there, I got all the corrections that got me ready for the major work.
Since when have you been telling stories?
Since I was very young. In the evenings in those days, one person would always tell a story. All these tales by moonlight, they don’t do that again these days. But in our home those days, we always do story telling. I was the one telling most of the stories, other people will say they don’t have anything to say but I’d always have something to say.
What’s the budget for this movie?
The initial budget we had for this production was 20 million. At some point, it got exhausted and we added more here and there. I should be able to round it off to N23 million and we’re still spending.
What plans do you have regarding your next project?
The next movie that will be coming up will be more unique than this. Just to give you a hint, it’s all about what we call “Ogbanje”. I’ve a lot of research on “Ogbanje” and I’ve become aware of the secret of “Ogbanje”. So, the next movie will be about “Ogbanje”.
When will that be out?
That’s the next movie we’re going to shoot. It should be from next year, early next year.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Show Biz
I was nervous when shortlisted to ac t in The Meeting –Linda Ihuoma Ejiofor
Ever-smiling and personable actor, Linda Ihuoma Ejiofor, has come to stay in Nollywood. Her mesmeric outing in Tinsel followed by ‘The Meeting’, a movie produced by Rita Dominic are sufficient testament to her prowess. The proud native of Isiukwuato Local Government, Abia State, spoke to LANRE ODUKOYA about her journey to stardom.
Don’t you feel any pressure to break in Hollywood after doing well back home?
I don’t feel any pressure to go into Hollywood but rather I have the desire to go into Hollywood.
You have this outgoing and cheerful personality on your instagram page; is that the way you are in person or is that just what you show on social media?
I will have to tell you to hang out with me to know. I may tell you that is how I am naturally and it would be like a lie. So, hang out with me and find out for yourself.
You said something earlier while explaining defining moment in your career for DSTV ‘I AM’ campaign that you are proud that you can act and not just that you have a pretty face, could you recall when you had that big break into Nollywood?
That will be the movie ‘The Meeting’. I got a call from Mildred, saying that I got the role after my audition. I was proud, happy, excited and nervous. There were so many emotions running through my mind and body when I got the news.
Before ‘The Meeting’ movie, did you ever feature in movies playing smaller roles Nigerians popularly call ‘Waka Pass’?
Funnily enough, no.
What other things were you into before you started acting?
I was acting in Tinsel. Tinsel was my first breakthrough.
How did you get the role in Tinsel?
I finished university and I was like every other graduate waiting for NYSC. I will call myself an independent woman. I didn’t want to rely on my parents for money because I had siblings who were still in school and I wanted to take care of myself. I will say thank you to my parents for that because they brought me up well. I went out looking for job, modeling job to be precise, because I was modeling part time then. A friend of mine told me about the M-net auditions, so I went for them. One year later when I was serving in Jigawa State, I got a call from M-net saying that I got the role. So after my two weeks of orientation in camp, I came for the shoot and the rest is history. That was in 2008.
How did you manage the shoot and serving that far away from Lagos?
I was managing it well. Any time I had a shoot, I would, not fly but drive, I mean go by night bus back to Lagos and shoot.
While growing up did you ever imagine yourself as a big business woman, a lawyer, doctor or any other vocation other than acting?
First of all, I studied Sociology in University of Port Harcourt and I never saw myself as a doctor, lawyer or in any other career because back then I was already a model. I wanted to work in an advertising agency. I saw myself being creative. I saw what a commercial looked like.
So the drive for advertising was also because it’s lucrative?
It was because they have the money, I have the face and I love the creativity that advertising stands for.
How do you achieve the transition into many characters you portray in different movies?
The transition is always the same every time. Every time I am on a new set, it’s the same feeling because I don’t know the people I am going to be working with. I have never worked with the director or my fellow cast I am working with, so I would always be nervous whenever I start a new production with other people. I would always be nervous because it’s a new character that I have never played. The roles are usually different from Ejiro and The Meeting’, Halima in ‘Soldier Story’ or the role I played in ‘Rumour Has It”. Every time I get on set, I am always nervous.
Are you working on any movie set at present?
I have some movies coming out soon. There is an Ebony Live TV movie coming out in December, ‘Chief Daddy’. I have ‘Knocking out Blessing’ which I am so looking forward to because I played a prostitute there. Then Soldier Story Part 2 will be out in December as well and I have a political movie coming out next year.
How did you get yourself into those characters?
It is hard. It is really hard. As actors we would need a lot of time to fit into character but we don’t always have that much time. In these instances, we had to go and watch movies of other people that have acted the character. Not watching American movies, we had to watch our own local content. A friend did a documentary on prostitution and that helped us as well. It was something that was cool because we had to speak Pidgin English, so it was good. I had done ‘Out of Luck’ where I spoke Pidgin English, so it was so much fun having to speak it again.
Don’t you think people may mistake that character to be real life?
No they wouldn’t. People have always likened my real life character to that of Bimpe in Tinsel but when they see me in real life they notice that I am totally different. I am quiet.
What are the high and low points in your acting career?
The high point in my career was ‘The Meeting’. The movie gave me the breakthrough after Tinsel. My low times, I cannot remember because my high points always surpass the low points. I don’t even remember the low points.
What is the best thing that acting has given you?
We hide behind a lot of characters. There are a lot of things that we would want to play out in person but we can’t do. Acting has given me the opportunity to play different people whenever I want to and the fact that I can interact and pass information to people watching in front of a camera.
What is the most embarrassing thing a fan has done or said to you?
Someone saw me outside and she said ‘Hi Bimpe’ and she goes ‘you are actually small in person’, and I just smiled. Another person a guy, sometimes they don’t know how to hug and take pictures, he actually put his hand on my low waist. I had to tell him, ‘guy, it’s not there, please take your hand up’. You just have to set boundaries.
Do you also have trolls on social media like Instagram?
I am not sure. I probably do, but I am hardly on my DMs, Direct Messages. I don’t see them.
You have always maintained a clean slate in the industry, no controversy, how have you been able to maintain consistency?
I always remember the family that I come from. I think ‘would they be proud of me if I do this’. so even if bad publicity is also publicity, I just don’t want it attached to my name.
Which celebrities would you say are your fashion inspiration?
The first person that comes to mind is Rita Domnic. I love her style. I just love how she piece her style together. Another person is Ini Dima- Okojie, she is so gorgeous and then of course, my friend, Adesua Etomi- Wellington and myself.
Show Biz
Dating beyond 3 years is a waste of time–Toke Makinwa
Nigerian OAP and Vlogger, Toke Makinwa, has urged ladies to beware of any dating relationship beyond two years and half or at most, three years. Toke Makinwa, who stated that she does not subscribe to long dating anymore, made it clear in the most recent video posted on her Yotube channel. Makinwa says any relationship that should transform into a marriage should not last beyond two and a half years, and at most, three years while citing the example of American celebrities, P Diddy and Cassie, who broke up after dating for 11 years. As many who have responded variously online to the post say, this is a new view as Makinwa was known to have been in a sometimes on, sometimes off relationship with Maje Ayida, her former husband.
Show Biz
Don Jazzy praises father for bagging university degree in old age
Foremost Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy, has showered praises on his father after the elderly man bagged a Bachelors Degree in Film and Television Production. The Mavin Records boss made this known in a congratulatory post to his father, Collins Enebeli, on Instagram handle on Thursday, writing: “Everybody please help me congratulate my super dad as he just got his B.A.Hons in Film and Television Production.
“I am proud of you dad. 4 years of learning at this age is not beans but you did it and did it well. You have set an example for me to follow.” The older Enebeli, who got the degree from Dundalk Institute of Technology in Ireland, is also a businessman and production manager.
Trending
-
News18 hours ago
Atiku: APC places 4 govs, 12 chieftains on watchlist
-
Politics19 hours ago
Hot senatorial race for Saraki, Ahmed
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
Aba residents fall for antics of ‘Wonder banks’
-
Metro and Crime21 hours ago
Finnish policewoman attempts suicide after swindled by Nigerian
-
Features18 hours ago
SHOCKING REVELATION!: I raped my mum because there were no other old women around
-
Politics20 hours ago
Election roles, too dirty for lecturers –Professor Abubakar
-
Metro and Crime20 hours ago
$850,000 fraud: U.S. court jails two Nigerians 95 months
-
News18 hours ago
2019: Okorocha, Amosun lose out as APC submits Uzodinma, Abiodun’s names to INEC
Like
November 3, 2018 at 7:21 am
Like!! I blog frequently and I really thank you for your content. The article has truly peaked my interest.