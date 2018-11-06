Why investors should embrace collective investment

Collective investment scheme (CIS) is the right platform to attract and encourage numerous retail investors, as majority of them are not investment savvy. Chris Ugwu writes

The unprecedented drop in the value of price of securities has affected investors’ confidence adversely, leading to the apathy by investors and lull in activities at the stock exchange.

The ripple effect of this on the Nigerian economy is that on one hand, the culture of savings and investment among the populace is in dire stress and on the other, the productive sector is being starved of long-term investible funds usually garnered through the intermediation processes provided by the capital market.

However, the most important thing to keep in mind during an economic slowdown is that it’s normal for the stock market to have negative years – it is all part of the business cycle. If you are a long-term investor (meaning a time horizon of 10+ years), one option is to take advantage of naira-cost averaging model. By purchasing shares regardless of price, you end up buying shares at a low price when the market is down. Over the long run, your cost will average down leaving you with a better overall entry price for your shares.

According to Investopedia, “having a percentage of your portfolio spread among stocks, bonds, cash and alternative assets is the core of diversification. How you slice up your portfolio depends on your risk tolerance, time horizon, goals, etc. Every investor’s situation is different. A proper asset allocation strategy will allow you to avoid the potentially negative effects resulting from placing all your eggs in one basket”.

Meanwhile, collective investment schemes (CIS) provide the means to bridge the current apathy in savings and investment by the investors and that’s why there is a need to encourage the scheme through increased awareness.

Market analysts are of the view that CIS provide the means to connect the current apathy in savings and investment. They argued that this became necessary following the downturn the Nigerian capital market had witnessed, which resulted in investors experiencing heavy losses in their investments, leading to the apathy by investors and lull in activities at the stock exchange.

They believe the scheme is the right platform to attract and encourage numerous retail investors, as majority of them do not have the investment savvy. They noted that the platform could also be used to curb the increasing wave of unclaimed dividend, which retail investors are majorly affected.

What is collective investment scheme?

The Investments and Securities Act (ISA) No. 29 of 2007 (Section 153) defines Collective Investment Scheme as “a scheme in whatever form, including an open-ended investment company, in pursuance of which members of the public are invited or permitted to invest money or other assets in a portfolio, and in terms of which two or more investors contribute money or other assets to and hold a participatory interest.

The investors share the risk and benefit of investment in proportion to their participatory interest in a portfolio of a scheme or on any other basis determined in the deed, but not a collective investment scheme authorised by any other Act”.

Need for collective investment scheme

The apex market regulator, which noted CIS as a tool for investment and utilized globally to foster economic growth and development, said that rather than individual investors approaching the equities market with little or no knowledge of how the market operates, investors can catch in on the robust advantage provided by CIS to ensure returns on their investment.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in its efforts to gingering investors confidence in the local bourse has urged the investment public to embrace Collective Investment Scheme (CIS) as an alternative to boost their investment opportunities.

In 2012, the SEC took steps to promote the adoption of collective investment schemes as an avenue of entry into the market by retail investors, in recognition of the greater safety and availability of professional asset management skills, which these vehicles offer. To strengthen safety and governance mechanisms, the Commission directed fund managers to transfer assets under their custody to trustees, which must be a separate entity as is obtainable in the pension fund administration model.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Emerging Africa Capital Group, Mrs Toyin Sanni, attributed the poor performance to the present state of the market and absence of financial planners, who are meant to guide investors in their investment process. She stated that the presence of financial advisers would help in creating a stable domestic investors base in mutual funds.

She said: “Collective Investment Scheme, CIS, does not exist in a vacuum; it exists within the context of the market and our market has taken a significant bashing year-to-date and in recent times. So, it becomes very tough to market for investors. All the segments of the market are taking that heat and are feeling the impact of it.

“Another factor that we need to consider as a market is the need to encourage the presence of financial planners. The financial planners are the ones who will relate with investors on one-on-one basis and explain to them the need to invest in mutual funds. As of today, we do not have enough financial planners.”

According to, Fund Manager, Institutions & Private Clients, United Capital Plc, Kayode Tinuoye, lack of adequate awareness on the part of the investing public is the major factor. “There is a collective investment scheme or mutual fund for almost every major asset class in the market today, including real estate, but the level of awareness is low.

“CIS offer investors opportunity to invest in diversified portfolios managed by experienced fund managers. They do not have to worry about selecting the best securities for their portfolios as the fund managers take care of that. Returns are also tax-free, among other benefits,” he said.

Also, the managing director of HighCap Securities Limited, Mr. David Adonri, said collective fund enables investors who have shallow knowledge of investment to still invest wisely.

Aside investing wisely, he said investors who don’t have enough resources could also invest in certain shares of their choice through mutual fund.

“For instance, the question of funds required to invest in certain area may be beyond what an investor can provide at any point in time and such investor can still invest in that area through a mutual fund.

“Funds are important financial mechanism that investors can benefit and because funds can be very large in terms of financial returns. They are also important in every economy in being able to supply funds massively to some sectors that the funds can invest in,” he said.

“If for instance, there is a mutual fund that is a growth fund, that growth fund will identify stocks in the capital market that are ‘growth’ companies, again retail investors who do not have enough funds to invest in certain capital intensive investment can still benefit in those investments, by going through mutual funds.”

According to Managing Director, Crane Securities Limited, Mr. Mike Eze, “investors that do not have in-depth knowledge of the capital market nor the time and expertise to analyse and invest in stocks and bonds, CIS offer various benefits, which include affordable access to expensive stocks, risk diversification; mutual funds invest in a basket of asset.

Eze, who noted that except the investing public begin to access the stock market through investment professional, equities will continue to record loss in value and thereby hinder the growth of the securities market, said investing in CIS will give investors opportunity for professional fund management by fund managers charged with the responsibility of providing them with in-depth research inputs from investment analysts.

Last line

There is definitely no contention that the benefits that can be derived from collective investment schemes if properly harnessed, could be the needed catalyst that can quicken the pace of development of the country. The need to act in this direction has become more germane now than at any other point in the nation’s stride towards development.

