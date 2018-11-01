Why restructuring is crucial to S’West – Olafeso

Eddy Olafeso is the National Vice Chairman (South-West) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview, he speaks on restructuring, PDP’s plans for South-West and 2019 general elections, among other issues. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President Atiku Abubakar picked a running mate, former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi from the South-East and some Nigerians are asking why not from the South-West?

We are thinking out of the box and we are looking far ahead in terms of what is important and essential in governing Nigeria and bringing about prosperity in the land, and to also ensure that we put back our youths to work. We want to re-engineer the economy and that is why we are thinking out of the box. We want to do the best by picking the best and not necessarily a regional consideration. Meanwhile, the South-West has actually positioned itself long before that in the power equation and sharing, our interest would be to have highly qualified individuals in key positions so that we can form a formidable team and government of national unity where everybody will be involved. Don’t let us deceive ourselves, the problem in Nigeria today is far beyond where you hail from, the tribe you are from and the zone you are from. We are very confident that in PDP, the South-West is being taken seriously.

We have the historical antecedent and we know that we are the battleground for the 2019 election. The North-West is first and the South-West is second in terms of voting population. Yes, you can say that Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is from the South-West and he has been the vice president for the past four years, but if you look at the kitties of the South-West, tell me what exactly he has brought home. But there are key people in the government like the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief of Staff and some other positions that can impact directly on our people are doing. To us, the most important thing is to restructure this federal system to make it pair on the advancement of politics and economics in our nation. Aside from the SGF, we chose the candidate that believes in restructuring and we are confident that the South-West has not been left out in the decision out there. The South-West is key to the 2019 elections.

There are perceptions that the PDP is anti-South-West. How true is that?

It is not happening now. The fog on the road was in 2011 when the South-West was given the leadership of the House of Representatives and suddenly Aminu Tambuwal picked it and from that time everything went down for us until when at the twilight of the Goodluck Jonathan administration they brought one General Arogbofa who probably didn’t know much about the party and that moment fizzled out. If I must tell you, the party paid for it and that was why we lost the 2015 elections because we are unable to rev up the steam here in the South-West and we lost. Don’t let anybody tell you otherwise, the party, the presidential candidate and the campaign Director-General are taking seriously the issue of the South-West.

The South-West cannot diminish itself. We have historical importance in what is going on in this country. Our party at no time took any decision to sideline the South-West. We are too strategic and significant to be ignored in the South-West and we are looking at. Out internal crises in the zone are being handled by the appropriate quarters without it tearing us apart and we have done well in our primaries and we have been above board. Nigerians have seen a rebranded PDP at the top of its game.

With the vice president ticket gone, what is the PDP bringing to the table for the South-West in 2019?

Beyond the issue of the SGF, the party is equally in the forefront of restructuring that is very important to the South-West people. We want to manage our destiny; we want to take care of the resources given above and under our grounds. We want to be part of the federal system that rewards excellence. Those things are very important to us and we want to see how key figures from our zone being part of the team that will reengineer the country. I came in two years ago and my message and focus has not changed; to ensure that the Yoruba nation is not discounted. Let me tell you, we are not working all alone; we are working alongside with key leaders that have committed their lives in the struggle of a better Yoruba land and Nigeria. I am talking about Chief Ayo Adebanjo and Chief Olu Falae, who have not slept a wink to ensure that Yoruba nation gets its pride of place in our nation.

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola said over the weekend that the people of the South-West should vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 elections to guarantee a return of power to the region in 2023…

It is now clear to all that they are only looking for power and not the development of their people. If I ask you, what specific project can you point at that the Federal Government has done in Lagos? I feel so disappointed that a first-class governor who suddenly turned out to be a third class minister issuing vituperations and a mundane statement that has no place in reality in terms of developing the people. It is a shame.

Are you saying that this does not represent the thinking of the South-West?

They are not representing the Yoruba nation; they are representing themselves. He is talking to himself and his group. Of what use is Buhari to the South West that they are waiting for another four years for Buhari to be voted in and they continue their mediocre journey to the extinction of the nation. Can’t you see the real and present danger about the country? Nobody is going to wait for them. He is only saying that Yoruba should wait in vain in penury and misery for another four years before they can acquire power. Do they want to rule over dead people? Everyday counts in developing a nation.

But I want to announce to them that those times are gone. No matter what they do now, people have seen far beyond them and they have seen that they have cornered the wealth of Lagos State and the country. This is the tragedy that has befallen the Bola Tinubu dynasty of which Fashola is a principal beneficiary. They are only interested in their pockets; they are interested in enslaving their own people and in naked power for themselves. They want to be emperor. Fashola has failed himself and the Yoruba race. The people are crying over the free fall of the economy, the insecurity is there and someone wants that same government for another four years; it won’t happen.

Is it true that the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu controls politics in the South-West?

There is no doubt he has controlled the politics of the zone before. This man at the top of his career installed virtually governors in the states of the South-West. But the truth is that to what use was that to the people of the zone? How has the governments he installed in the South-West served the Nigerian people? They are all mediocre government that has not enhance the standard of the people they governed. But the time is against them. Yes, he ruled the world over here before but not anymore; even his money cannot save him. Over time, the people will still question those tremendous wealth that was stolen away from them and turned into private properties. He was an emperor of yesterday and he is going to be a villain of tomorrow.

What is the state of Ogun State PDP especially as it concerns the list of candidates for the 2019 elections?

We are still contending with the judicial system in the country and we are still contending some rogue Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) staff, not all INEC staff, mind you. As for Ogun State, Buruji Kashamu is not part of the PDP. It has already been established that when a party says it doesn’t want you again, you have only two options. You either stay at home of join another party. But in his case, he is not doing either. But along the line he is going to meet his own waterloo because he is not returning to our party anymore. He pushed me to court for two years out of my four years tenure. I was in four courts of the land and he was abusing court processes and repeating cases until I pulled him to the Court of Appeal and we won by unanimous decision. I don’t lose sleep over such a person. He has turned politics into a business; taking money from this to pay that. This is the tragedy of our democratic process that someone of such character would be among those taking decisions.

