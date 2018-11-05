Win 2019 AFCON, Fashanu charge Eagles

Former football star, John Fashanu, has tasked the Super Eagles to work towards the top ranking in Africa. He added that the team should also maintain their winning run up to the end of the AFCON qualifiers as well as winning the tournament slated to hold June-July 2019 in Cameroun. Fashanu while thumbing up the team for their impressive wins in their double header with Libya in October – which followed the routine 3-0 win over Seychelles in the preceding month- said it was imperative the team builds on their winning mentality to ensure they excel at the tournament. According to him, Nigeria’s absence in the last two editions of AFCON had dented the reputation of the country and only a triumphant return would help the country reclaim their bragging rights on the continent.

“It’s very important the team keep on winning their matches even though we are almost there (qualify). Gernot Rohr should ensure that the team make winning an attitude this is the only way they can make a meaningful return to the tournament after the disaster of not qualifying for the last two editions,” he stated. Fashanu cited the constant rise in the FIFA rankings as an attestation that the team was back among the leading force on the continent and said the Eagles should not hold back and make sure that they get to the top of the African rating.

The 1989 English FA Cup winner with Wimbledon added: “We should also aspire to be among the top ten in the world and this is possible as we once ranked the fifth best team in the world in the mid 90’s. On November 17 top-of-the-table clash with South Africa, Fashanu said he had the trust in the players called up for the match would deliver despite that fact that team’s skipper Mikel Obi would missing once again in the match which would take place at the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg.

“Again, Mikel will not be in the team which could be a key factor in the match because we have to control the midfield to check the Bafana Bafana and the skipper’s experience is vast such that he knows how to run things from the midfield. “However, we have a very strong team that should be able to beat the South Africans right in front of their fans. I expect a very tough match as the South Africans would want to prove that their win in Nigeria is not a fluke but we look better and should beat them.”

