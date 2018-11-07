Yankari Games Resort: A beautiful home everyone

Although the body of the missing former Chief Administration Officer of Nigerian Army, Gen. Idris Alkali has been found and buried in Abuja, a thick cloud of fear pervades the communities where he was murdered, buried and reburied in Jos, Plateau State. The communities fear that the Army might come back to haunt them. MUSA PAM reports from Jos

The mystery surrounding the death and recovery of the body of the missing retired Army Gen. Idris Alkali, the immediate past Chief Administration Officer of Nigerian Army in an abandoned well at Guchwet Village, in Shen District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State by Rescue Team of the Nigeria Army has now left the communities in fear!

When New Telegraph visited the affected areas, it observed that more than four communities of Dura-Du, Latya and Doi communities have been deserted. Most of the residents have fled their homes for fear of a repeat of what happened in Odi, Bayelsa and Zaki- Biam in Benue State years ago.

Residents of these areas told New Telegraph that they have known no peace since the search of the retired General begun and the recovery of the body in a well. It would be recalled that a shallow grave was discovered by the Rescue Team in which Alkali was alleged to have been buried initially.

The Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, had given a marching order to a combined team of the Nigeria Army and other agencies to recover the missing General, dead or alive after the Army tracked his phone to Dura Du pond, Du District of Jos South, Plateau State.

Alkali, who was said to have disappeared in questionable circumstances, was said to have retired a few weeks before he was declared missing on Monday September 3, 2018, a day after gunmen swooped on Dura-Du and killed about 13 persons.

Investigation also revealed that Dura Du, the community where the Army recovered a Toyota Corrolla Car belonging to the missing General alongside two other cars with some belongings of the Retired General, has residents from other tribes, and nationalities, who had purchased lands from the natives and built houses.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), had earlier advised the Nigeria Army not to trample on the rights of citizens as they conducted the search.

“We know you are carrying out your lawful duty in search of your missing colleague but you must do it with respect for human rights. No matter the level of provocation, you must carry out this legitimate duty with utmost respect for human rights because this is the best practice anywhere,” they said.

It would be recalled that Nigerian Army had last week Wednesday discovered the dead body of missing Alkali, in an abandoned well at Guchwet village, in Shen District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Head of search and rescue operation and Garrison Commander of 3 Division of the Nigerian Army , Brigadier General Umar Mohammad, had on Wednesday last week led Journalists to the abandoned well where the body was discovered.

The body was covered in a body jacket and Journalists were banned from taking photographs; after which a Military parade was carried out to pay last respect before the body was conveyed into an ambulance to the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Jos, Plateau State.

“You are all aware that retired General Idris Alkali was declared missing on the 3 September 2019. Since after that, Nigerian’s Army gave us three tasks: First, was for us to find General Alkali alive; secondly, was for us to find his vehicle, a Tyota Corrola and if anything happens to him, we are to find out those who are responsible and ensure that they are arrested.

“As you are all aware, on 29 September 2018, we were able to recover the vehicle and his personal belongings which was confirmed that it was him. In the same vain, last week, a shallow grave was discovered in which General Alkali was buried initially.

“We have declared some people wanted and some of them reported to the police and some people who took part in the relocation of the body brought us to where he was reburied; he was relocated to an abandoned well. We came here this morning and drained the water and we discovered the body. That is the remains of General Alkali.”

He said Alkali was suspected to have been killed on the 3 September, 2018 when some youths were protesting the killing of 11 persons by gunmen on 2 September, 2018 in Du District of Jos South Local Government Area.

Mohammad said Late Alkali was killed and buried earlier in a shallow grave at “No man’s Land” but when the vehicle and his belongings were recovered in a pond with water at Dura Du village in Jos South LGA, the suspects exhumed the body and threw it into an abandoned well at Guchwet village in Shen District of Jos South Local Government Area.

He vowed that the Army would arrest and bring to justice those who carried out the hideous crime and the perpetrators no matter how highly placed in the society.

“This means that the first two aspects are completed. What is now left is for us to arrest all those who took part in the hideous act. I want to assure you that nobody, no matter how highly placed will go unpunished. For those who have not submitted themselves to the police, let me say that we are on their trail.

“Based on that, I want to tell you that we have recovered the remains of General Idris Alkali. Those who have been declared wanted, some of them have submitted themselves to the police but those who are still missing, we are on their trail and we will make sure that we find them.”

The Nigerian Army also disclosed that two persons among the eight declared wanted by the Nigeria Police who are directly involved in the killing of the late missing Army General, Idris Alkali, are still at large.

The Army stated this through a press statement on Sunday signed by the spokesperson of 3 Division Headquarters, Colonel Kayode Ogunsaya, a copy which was made available to New Telegraph in Jos.

The statement read in part: “This Headquarters still solicits the assistance of the general public for information or the whereabouts of two wanted persons who are yet to report to the Nigeria Police Plateau State Command. The two wanted persons are Mr. Chuwang Samuel, aka Morinho, and Mr. Nyam Samuel, aka Soft Touch. This Headquarters can be contacted on GSM number 09074028881 as sources of information would be treated as confidential. The general public be rest assured that all those who participated in the killing of the senior officer no matter highly placed shall be brought to justice”.

Meanwhile, the Plateau State Police Command, on Sunday, briefed journalists on the entire report surrounding the missing General, saying that only six out of eight persons declared wanted had turned in. Speaking to journalists , the Police Public Relations Officer, Plateau State Command, DSP Tyopev Terna, said; “The retired General left Abuja for Bauchi en route to Jos on September 3, 2018, and was reported missing on September 6, 2018, as he did not arrive at his destination. The case was reported at the Anglo-Jos Police Division on September 3, 2018.

“The tracking of his phones, vehicle and laptop led detectives, alongside the military, to a pond in Dura-Du in the Jos South LGA of Plateau State. On September 29, 2018, the car driven by the missing General was recovered at the pond.

“On October 17, 2018, the military handed over 13 suspects arrested in connection with the case to the Plateau State Police Command for investigation. After a painstaking interrogation, the command declared eight suspects wanted on October 21, 2018. So far, six out of the eight suspects have reported, while two are still at large.”

Among the paraded suspects were 21-year old John Alkali, who was arrested with a locally-made gun with one round of live ammunition; and Rebecca Pam (35), who lives in Doi community.

Rebecca, according to the police, “is one of the women who protested against the draining of the mining pond where Alkali’s car was recovered. She did everything to conceal the crime and pervert the course of justice.”

The police said Pam Chuwang Kim (32) “knew about the incident, was among the rampaging youths on September 3, 2018 and was at Lonpandyet with other youths.”

Another suspect, Michael James (22), the police said “witnessed the incident, saw when and how the General was killed, knew the people who killed the General, but concealed the information.”

Tyopev said, “Stanley Onuchukwu (34) owns and operates a block industry beside the pond in Dura-Du where the (General’s) car was recovered; he heard information about the pushing of the missing General’s car into the pond from his employees.

“Nenfa Jwanan (22), employed by Stanley Onuchukwu at the block industry, witnessed when the car was pushed into the pond and concealed the information until his arrest. Yakubu Rapp is the village head of Doi. The vehicle was recovered in a pond in his area. He has knowledge of the entire exercise as the youth of the area respect and obey him.”

He said the Police was still searching for the remaining two persons, adding that all who are involved in the heinous crime will be brought to book.

The spokesman also assured the public that all the suspects in their custody would be charged to court in relation to the degree of their involvement in the killing of the late retired Army boss.

Meanwhile, the body of the late General was buried at the Gudu Cemetery on Saturday at about 3:00pm, after funeral prayers at the National Mosque.

Among dignitaries at the burial site, were the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; former Military Administrator of Lagos State, Brig-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), as well as a former Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Sanusi Daggash.

