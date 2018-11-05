Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup: Ebie preaches discipline, fair play

The commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education in Delta State, Mr. Chiedu Ebie has charged the participants of the 3rd edition of the Principals Cup football competition in the state to embrace discipline and fair play. Ebie stated that the tournament revived two years ago courtesy of a partnership agreement between the sponsors, Zenith Bank plc and the government of Delta State was purely developmental and talent discovery venture.

He charged the organisers to go by the rules of the Federation of International Football (FIFA) and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to ensure a true winner emerges at the end of the competition. Ebie said: “In trying to identify and groom talents, we have to also ensure we are bringing up footballers who are of right ages with high level of discipline on and off the pitch.

This is very important and that is the only way the sponsors, Zenith Bank and government of Delta State will be happy of building talents for the country. “All the schools must comply with the rules and they must be well behaved at all times.” In the opening match of the competition decided at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on Wednesday, Comprehensive Secondary School, Ogwachi-Uku defeated St Athony College Ubulu-Uku 4-1 in an entertaining match in which George Favour od Comprehensive secondary school recorded a hattrick.

Otokutu Grammar School also at the weekend defeated Egbo Grammar School 4-2 while Ovmor Memorial Secondary School pipped Okpare Government School 1-0. In another prelim encounter at the Warri North Local Government, Iwere College defeated Christ the Saviour 1-0. The annual football competition continues till the middle of November when qualifiers for the zonal stage of the tournament will emerge. The Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Peter Amangbo, has stated that the competition will wax stronger in the next few years. “We are always proud to bring up young talents for all national teams. We are committed to youth development and that is why we take the Zenith Bank /Delta Principals Cup seriously,” Amangbo said.

