Zenith Bank Women B’ball League: Final Six teams emerge today in Abuja, Enugu

The ongoing Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League which is currently abridged for the 2018 edition will on Thursday (today) produce the Final Six teams for the final phase slated for Lagos.

In Enugu, First Bank, the defending champions, and Dophins have enjoyed an unbeaten run and certain to make the finals but the last round of games will produce the last qualifier.

Only on Wednesday, newcomers Mountain Of Fire Women team lost 55-50 to Dolphins in one of the games decided in Enugu.

From Abuja, Nigeria Customs and Plateau Rocks have also enjoyed a splendid run so far in the race for the final phase. Kaduna Angels women basketball team stand in a good position to win the third ticket from the Savannah confrence

The Angels from Kaduna have a chance in terms of points ahead of IGP Queens who is the only team challenging them for the slot.

The Kaduna Babes on Tuesday whipped Nasarawa Amazons 84-36 and had earlier in the tournament piped Benue Princess 58-34 and will face Taraba in their group to run away with the ticket on Thursday.

IGP on the other hand will play Kebbi in a tie they will likely win but the defeat in the hands of Conference leader Plateau 58-33 may cost them the ticket.

The Final Six teams will compete at the Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos between November 3rd and 7th.

Winner and 1st runners up will represent Nigeria at the FIBA Zone 3 Women Champions qualifiers in Cotonou between November 12th and 15th.

The Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Peter Amangbo, has promised that the final phase will be more glamorous than the previous editions despite the abridged format of the current league.

