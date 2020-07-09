News

2019 Batch “B,” Stream II corps members to pass out July 16

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson Comment(0)

The passing out event of the 2019 Batch “B” Stream Two corps members is billed to hold nationwide on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and as a precautionary measure, the event would be low-key, with qualified corps members collecting their Certificates of National Service (CNS) at the local government level.

A statement from the Director, Press and Public Relations of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, stated that the distribution of the Certificate of National Service shall be staggered for a period of ten days in the first instance in keeping with the safety measures established by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).It said the Director- General, National Youth Service Corps, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, ‘salutes the out- going corps members for their service to the nation, and in particular for standing out to be counted in this time of national emergency, through the various interventions aimed at combating the spread of Coronavirus.’

The director-general charged the corps members to remain steadfast in rendering service to the nation and humanity, even after they had concluded their national assignments as that wss the hallmark of the corps. Thus, Brig.-Gen Ibrahim enjoined the 2019 Batch “B” Stream Two corps members to remain good ambassadors of the scheme in their future endeavours. Finally, all corps members and NYSC stakeholders were advised to stay vigilant in order to guard against the contraction of COVID-19.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Obaseki: PDP petitions CJN against Justice Obile

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sent a highly worded petition to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammed, against Justice Emmanuel Adema Obile of Federal High Court, Port Harcourt Division. Justice Obile is the judge handling the petition seeking to stop Governor Godwin Obaseki from contesting the June 25 PDP governorship primaries […]
News

Buhari nominates AMCON debtor, 2 journalists as ambassadors

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the names of 41 non-career ambassadorial nominees, including two journalists, to the Senate for confirmation. The two journalists are former Deputy Editor of THISDAY, Mr. Oma Djebah and immediate past Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian, Debo Adesina. The list also includes the name of an APC chieftain and former Minister of […]
News

Insecurity: Olonisakin meets Service Chiefs, other heads of security agencies

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin Tuesday met with Service Chiefs and other Heads of Security agencies at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja. Although details are still sketchy, it is believed that the meeting was held to review strategies in combating security challenges in the country. Only recently President Muhammadu Buhari had meet […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: