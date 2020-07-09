2019 Batch “B,” Stream II corps members to pass out July 16

The passing out event of the 2019 Batch “B” Stream Two corps members is billed to hold nationwide on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and as a precautionary measure, the event would be low-key, with qualified corps members collecting their Certificates of National Service (CNS) at the local government level.

A statement from the Director, Press and Public Relations of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, stated that the distribution of the Certificate of National Service shall be staggered for a period of ten days in the first instance in keeping with the safety measures established by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).It said the Director- General, National Youth Service Corps, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, ‘salutes the out- going corps members for their service to the nation, and in particular for standing out to be counted in this time of national emergency, through the various interventions aimed at combating the spread of Coronavirus.’

The director-general charged the corps members to remain steadfast in rendering service to the nation and humanity, even after they had concluded their national assignments as that wss the hallmark of the corps. Thus, Brig.-Gen Ibrahim enjoined the 2019 Batch “B” Stream Two corps members to remain good ambassadors of the scheme in their future endeavours. Finally, all corps members and NYSC stakeholders were advised to stay vigilant in order to guard against the contraction of COVID-19.

