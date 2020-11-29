Metro & Crime

2019 Budget: NGO demands Details of Constituency Projects from A’Ibom Assembly 

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo

A non- governmental organisation, Policy Alert, has challenged the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly to provide details of constituency projects embarked upon by its members during the 2019 fiscal year.

The demand was made in a communique issued at the end of the community forum on the 2019  budget implementation forum organised by Policy Alert with support from Actionaid Nigeria and the UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).
The Communique signed by the Executive Director of Policy Alert, Mr Tijah Akpan and  made available to our correspondent in Uyo at the  weekend reads: “We note that there was an approved budget of N1.632 billion, and the actual release of N1.057 billion for constituency projects across the 26 state constituencies as contained in the Akwa Ibom State 2019 Annual  Report of the Accountant General released to the public on November 19, 2020.
“We also note that there was a vote of N1 billion for Constituency Projects in the approved revised 2020 budget (the implementation level of which we cannot ascertain at this time), and a further vote of N1 billion in the proposed budget for 2021.
“As grassroots citizens, we remain committed to improving citizens’ engagement with the legislature and strengthening transparency and accountability in budget implementation.”
The forum therefore tasked the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly  members responsible for nomination of constituency projects across 26 state constituencies should publicly disclose the type of nominated and implemented constituency project(s) for 2019 and 2020 in their respective constituencies.

Our Correspondent
