20 arrested for terrorising Sokoto residents

Police said they had arrested 20 suspects terrorising residents of Sabon Birni Local Government Area and its environs in Sokoto State.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Kaoje, who made this known at a news conference yesterday in Sokoto, said the suspects were arrested in the last seven days.

Kaoje said the suspects were arrested by a joint security team, which comprised the police, Army, Customs, the Department of State Services (DSS), Immigration, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), among others.

He said the suspects were apprehended with a gun, axes, Army uniforms, hemps and drugs as well as items suspected to be charms.

Kaoje called on the residents to assist security operatives with useful information that would lead to the arrest of criminals in their domains.

The commissioner urged the people to go about their businesses as security agencies had taken control of the black spots in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related