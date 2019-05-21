2019 Elections is the worst in Nigeria’s history – COCIN President

The President of Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) Rev. Dr. Dachollom Chumang Datiri has described the 2019 General elections as the worst elections ever in the history of Nigeria.

According to him the elections have come and gone proving wrong the apprehensions of Nigerians of potentially violent polls.

Rev. Datiri stated this on Tuesday while declaring the 96th General Church Council of Church of Christ in Nations which is the highest decision making body of the Church held at the COCIN Headquarters in Jos.

“The elections were generally peaceful, but with the drafting of the armed forces including the Nigerian army to the polling units, and the number of election petitions already at the tribunals reaching a record of 736 as reported in some media, these were the worse elections ever in the history of Nigeria”.

He urged Christians and Nigerians to pray that justice will be done at the tribunals.

While Speaking on the security challenges in Plateau and Nigeria, the clergy call on the Plateau State Government to see to the establishment of the mobile barracks in Gashish that seem to have been forgotten, saying the church is baffled at the withdrawal of armed security men in the state.

“Many of the IDPs from last year who lost their homes and farms, are desiring to return home. They need to be restored and rehabilitated, their homes and lives need to be rebuilt, government must rise to this responsibility”.

He decries the situation where the internally displaced persons are hardly mentioned in the media, saying does that mean they no longer exist?.

“May I remind government that it is their constitutional responsibility to provide accommodation and relief materials to internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Also Speaking during the GCC, TEKAN General Secretary, Rev. Dr. Moses Ebuga again lamented the widespread cases of kidnapping, assassination, arms robbery, Fulani attacks and all forms of criminality in the Nation.

According to him Taraba, Nasarawa, Zamfara, Kaduna Abuja routes and Plateau attacks are becoming daily routines and no way reducing in Northern Part of the country.

“It has become a business of the day, people have abandoned their farms and are forced to sleep with one eye open.

” The security challenges we hear from far before is now at our door steps, just days ago gunmen raided ECWA Church during choir rehearsals , kill one and 17 others were abducted in Dankande and Dogo Gwari villages of kaduna state”.

Ebuga also disclosed that eight members of the Christian Reform Church, Nigeria CRC-N, were kidnapped including the Legal Adviser of the church Barr. L.O Yabura and all are yet to be released.

He pray for God’s intervention and the release of those kidnapped including Leah and the chibok girls and urged the Government to have the will to stop the killings.

