2023: Why Amaechi can’t speak for Ndigbo, by Ohanaeze youths

Former Governor of Rivers State and the Minister of Transportation, Rt Hon Rotimi Chibuike Anaechi has come under severe criticism over his recent comment that the South-East zone of the country should forget the 2023 presidency.

The youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze, hit back at the Minister over the comments which it described as anti-Igbo and derogatory, saying Amaechi lacked the powers to speak for Ndigbo.

Ohanaeze youths in a statement signed by its Deputy National Leader, Dr. Kingsley Dozie, and made available to newsmen in Umuahia, cautioned Amaechi against disparaging the Igbo race.

It reads: “Amaechi lacks the powers to determine the political future of Ndigbo, and should stop living in the self-delusion of a political god-father.

“It is painful and regrettable that Amaechi who is also Igbo from the neighbouring South South should be making a mockery statement against his tribe.

“Before Amaechi will assume an un-assigned duty of speaking for the Igbo, he should first try to get himself out of the present political wilderness where greed and ego have dumped him.

“Amaechi’s regrettable comment is only a confirmation that he is still living in the shadow of his past glory. Before he begins to play god, let him first check his current political relevance.

“How can a man who is already in political relegation in his home state think he will still be politically relevant to determine which geopolitical zone produces the President in 2023?”

“We want to use this medium to warn all those currently over-heating the polity to understand that nobody can silence the Igbo.”

“Any conspiracy to relegate the Igbo from the Nigerian project will collapse because Nigeria cannot survive without the Igbo who have sacrificed so much to keep the country united.”

