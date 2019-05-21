Education
39 children benefit from Indomie scholarships award
Some 39 children have become recipients of scholarships worth several millions of naira and other rewards in the Indomie Independence Day Award for Heroes of Nigeria (IIDA), instituted by Dufil Prima Foods Plc., maker of Indomie Noodles to boost Nigerian children’s education.
The yearly programme, which is part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) initiative of the company and that entered its 12th edition this year is for children who are 15 years old and below. Part of the objectives of the award, which has greatly impacted the education and lives of the children positively since its inception 11 years ago, according to the Chief Operating Officer, Dufil Prima Foods, Mr. Girish Sharma, is to extol the exemplary accomplishments of children who have against all odds exhibited extraordinary acts of bravery by identifying, recognising and celebrating them publicly. While flagging off the 2019 edition of the Multi Million Naira Heroes Awards, which is the 12th in the series, he noted:
“The award is geared towards the recognition of children who have against all odds, exhibited extraordinary acts of bravery and determination in the face of danger and societal challenges.” Girish, who said that the flag off heralded the commencement of the field search, however, called for entries for the award for deserving students, adding that IIDA is a national event, which commended the exemplary accomplishments of children who have demonstrated courage and determination in situations that ordinarily would have brought fear. “The award also encourages excellence, rewards merit and stirs up in the children the act of bravery,” he stressed.
