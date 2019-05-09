Connect with us

     

9th NASS’ leadership: Umahi canvasses fair deal for South-East

6 hours ago

9th NASS' leadership: Umahi canvasses fair deal for South-East

Chairman of South-East Governors Forum and Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi yesterday called for fair treatment for South-East zone in the leadership of the 9th National Assembly leadership billed for inauguration next month.

He said even though the zone was not in the majority of the National Assembly to produce leadership of the two Assemblies, South-East must be remembered in top positions in the two Assemblies as integral and very important part of the nation.

Umahi spoke at the Presidential Lodge, Government House, Abakaliki when he  received a contender to the Speakership position of the 9th National Assembly leadership, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and his team who visited Ebonyi state to canvass support for the lawmaker for the speakership position of the House of Representatives.

He called on those that would be elected for the leadership of the 9th National Assembly to de-empahsize party affiliation for a more united Nigeria.

Umahi said: “I believe that the more we de-emphasize party affiliation when we get to this positions, the more united the country is otherwise along the line, you begin to even see party on the division of religion, division of tribe e.t.c and it is not helping us.”

