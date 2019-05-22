Abule-Egba explosion: I was tortured to implicate myself –Estate agent

A Lagos State-based estate agent, Dauda Adedipe, popularly known as Ewenla, has described his 39 days in the detention of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Ikeja, Lagos State Police Command as “torturous”.

Adedipe said he was tortured and threatened by policemen, who wanted him to implicate himself in the pipeline explosion that rocked Abule-Egba area of Lagos on December 18, 2018.

Investigating police officers arrested Adedipe after the Abule-Egba pipeline explosion. Police fingered him as being responsible for the explosion.

Adedipe, who attributed his arrest to political undertones, insisted that he was framed.

The estate agent also condemned the arrest of his wife. He said that his wife was detained for nine days, while his younger brother and friend were also detained.

He, however, said: “Justice will prevail at the end of everything, and everything will be clear to the general public.”

Adedipe wondered why the police would insist on detaining him, even when others arrested in connection with the incident, absolved him of any complicity in the vandalism of the pipelines.

He said: “My arrest, detention and arraignment were political. It was all because of the last elections. I was surprised that the police declared me wanted after I had initially presented myself to them and I was released, after preliminary investigations. To tell the world that I was innocent, I still presented myself to them after they declared me wanted on the pages of national newspapers.”

The estate agent said his 39 days in the police cell were full of torture.

“I was also threatened with death just to implicate myself.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain also claimed that his travails started, after he expressed his intention to contest for the House of Assembly in Alimosho.

He added: “When I declared my intention for the House of Assembly seat, I got calls from two leaders of the party in Ifako Ijaiye and Alimolsho that their leader wanted to see me. My family was traumatised. My wife was arrested and detained for nine days without committing any offence. My younger brother and my media aide were also arrested and they were made to spend days in police cells.”

It was reported that on January 22, the Lagos State Police Command declared Adedipe, who was accused of being the prime suspect of Abule-Egba explosion wanted. Police made the declaration after four suspects were arrested. The suspects gave statements, which allegedly indicted Adedipe. In that fateful explosion, over 100 houses, several shops and 77 vehicles were destroyed.

