Adamu: Nigeria needs N2trn yearly to fix education

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, has said the education sector needs an annual budgetary allocation of about N2 trillion, to address the enormous challenges and rising education demands in the country. In 2019, the education sector got about 7.05 per cent of the total budget translating to N620.5billion, recording a marginal increase over the total of N605.8billion budgeted for the sector in 2018.

These falls below the 15 to 20 per cent minimum percentage recommended for developing countries by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural (UNESCO), to enable countries meet their education needs.

The minister, who made this known at a valedictory press briefing themed ‘Our Stewardship in the Last Four Years,’ on yesterday in Abuja, was optimistic that with such an amount, the sector would better reposition the country to attain a higher level of economic development. “In terms of improving funding for the sector, I am optimistic that the Federal Government will expeditiously look into the recom- mendations we have made in that respect.

However, let all Nigerians understand that as much as the nation cannot rise above the standard of its education, so can the country’s education never rise above the level its economic development. “We need nothing less than N2 trillion every year as our budget in this ministry to fix the sector. In the near future, the country might have no cause to consider looking at oil, but at education as its source of revenue,” he said.

According to Adamu, the education sector spent the sum of N1.338 trillion within the last four years in transforming the sector on all fronts, including the provision of infrastructural and manpower development in basic, secondary and tertiary education, as well as increasing the carrying capacity and creating unfettered access to all levels of education for the young people. “In spite of the economic downturn, we have done well on terms of investment in capital expenditure.

The UBEC interventions in states have recorded a total of N350 billion, while TETFund and NEEDS Assessment interventions have recorded N857 billion with the Ministry and other agencies recording N86 billion, totaling N1.338 trillion in four years. This is aside from the N25 billion just approved for public universities,” he added.

The minister, who apologised to Nigerians for his failure to keep to his promise to reduce the number of Outof- School-Children (OSC) in the country by half at the end of his tenure, said it was a big shame that Nigeria still remains the country with the highest number of OSC despite a reduction from 13 million to about 10.1 million.

“It is a sad commentary on the nation’s history that in the 21st century, Nigeria has one of the highest numbers of of-School-Children in Sub Saharan Africa and perhaps in the world, ranked only second to Pakistan

