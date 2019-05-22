Adegbite: It’s better to sweep Oshodi Bridge than stealing

Keeping some of the pedestrian bridges in Lagos State clean, particularly that of Oshodi, is a major challenge, that Shayo Adegbite, a physically-challenged has become passionate in keeping neat with or without pay for consistent two years. In a chat with him, he told OLOGE ESE and ADEBUMITI EMMANUEL that there is dignity in anything his hands finds to do. For him, sweeping the bridge is better than stealing and begging for alms

T he sun was unbearably scorching, but Adegbite did not mind, he dared the sun and its effect on him, New Telegraph saw him crawling on his knees, sweeping from the beginning of the bridge to the end. The sweeping was intermittently interrupted by pedestrians, walking past; while some pretended not to notice him, others gave him a cursory glance and drop some money.

Adegbite explained to New Telegraph that in his desperation to find something meaningful to do, unmindful of his condition, he took to sweeping the bridge daily and has not regretted doing that. Adegbite who hails from Ogun State, said that he would rather sweep the Oshodi Bridge daily, than to sit at home, biting his fingers and doing nothing or begging for alms. He further disclosed that sitting at home with his wife and children, doing nothing, usually depressed him.

The crippled man explained that the little money he makes from sweeping the bridge was usually from appreciative passersby. He said that although the money was not enough, it was better than nothing.

He said: “I live in Orile with my wife and kids; I got tired of staying at home and then decided to start sweeping the bridge with a close friend of mine. We both agreed to start sweeping the bridge and keep ourselves busy, but he soon got tired of it. He felt we were not making enough money from sweeping the bridge. He left, while I continued. That was how I started sweeping the pedestrian bridge and developed a passion for it despite my challenge.

He explained himself: “I have been living in Lagos State for 20 years now with my wife and children. They look up to me and often encouraged me, helping me not to fall into depression because of my situation. I started sweeping this bridge two years ago. There are days I couldn’t go home after sweeping because I would be so tired; on such days, I would sleep on the bridge. I work hard every day; my passion is to ensure that the bridge is swept daily. If I don’t do that, the bridge will be really messy.”

He told New Telegraph that he makes between N300 and N500 on daily basis. Some days, he would make N1000 and such days are described as ‘miracle days.’ He said that he saves most of the money for his wife and children feeding.

He said: “I receive alms from people who appreciate my effort. The alms help in feeding my wife and children. My children are still in primary school; they all attend government schools. I want every one of them to be educated. This is why I strive hard to save money.”

However, sweeping the bridge comes many challenges according to Adegbite. One of such challenges, he said is the law enforcement agents. “I have experienced a lot of challenges. Law enforcement agents harass me most times. They call me a beggar; they said they don’t want beggars in Lagos State anymore. They also claimed that I use the opportunity of sweeping the bridge to steal from people. This is not true. I am an innocent person, trying to do something to keep myself busy. There are many things I go through in the hands of these people. It is quite depressing when I am treated shabbily. On such days, I simply just feel like giving up and ending my life,” he lamented.

Adegbite recalled that someone used to sweep the bridge before he came with his friend. He said that the man was now sick. According to him, it was the man that encouraged him to continue sweeping the bridge.

He said: “We swept the bridge together. He was like a brother to me. Together, we tried to save all the money we made. After he fell sick, he stopped coming to the bridge. Now, I am all alone, sweeping the bridge. Sweeping the bridge alone is tiring. I still thank God for what I do on a daily basis. The truth is that some of my friends still look down on me and passersby still ask me too many questions. Most of these questions are from people that litter the bridge. They believe that I am not useful to the society, just because I’m physically challenged.”

He however advised other physically challenged people to get something doing. He said that their condition shouldn’t be a challenge or stumbling block. His words: “Physically challenged people shouldn’t feel bad about their situation. They can still find jobs, which keep them busy. I don’t get salary from this work, but I find passion in sweeping the bridge daily. It’s better than stealing or being idle, which could lead to prison. Even if people look down on you or disrespect you, it shouldn’t stop you from pursuing what you want.”

