AFCON 2019: Chukwueze eyes Eagles’ first team shirt

Villarreal and Super Eagles’ new kid, Samuel Chukwueze, has expressed his readiness to fight for a place in the Super Eagles first team ahead of the Africa Cup Nations Cup AFCON competition in Egypt.

Chukwueze made this known while fielding questions from journalists on his invitation said that he was going to do his best in a bid to make the final list and get his place in Gernot Rohr’s first XI in Egypt.

“As long as you are a footballer you must be ready to work hard to achieve your target, to face anything that comes your way, I’m always ready.” Samuel Chukwueze said from his base in Spain.

Chukwueze was listed in the provisional list of the Nigerian team going to the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt next month.

The 19-year-old star was asked to choose between taking part in AFCON and U-20 World Cup in Poland next week competitions by club Villarreal.

The La Liga star has decided to go with the Super Eagles, a move that will boost the country’s chances of success at the AFCON tournament.

He has been brilliant for Villarreal this season, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists.

On April 2, Chukwueze scored a goal and one assist in Barcelona’s 4-4 draw with Villarreal with the Nigerian receiving accolades for his performance in the match.

Chukwueze showed the entire world the talent that has made Villarreal declared that his sale would be for 63 million Euros.

Big clubs like FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, and Leicester City have all made enquiries about the youngster.

