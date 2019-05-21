Agric Varsity student emerges winner of statistical competition

A final year student of Statistics at the Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, conquered 41 other students to emerge the overall best in the second edition of Nigerian Statistical Association’s Competition for undergraduate students, held at the National Mathematical Centre, Abuja.

Mr. Goodluck Ozoemela, who won the first prize in the individual category, said his victory did not come so easy, as he devoted extra time to understand the rudiments of Statistics and thereby boosting his interest in it.

While Ozoemela went home with the best laurel to become an ambassador of Statistics both to his institutions and beyond by his uncommon feat, the Federal University of Technology Akure cruised home with the first prize in the institutions’ category.

Stakeholders and statisticians used the occasion of the grand finale of the competition to urge government at all levels to give priority attention to statistical development, saying it is the bedrock of planning and economic growth in any country.

Director General, National Bureau of Statistics, Dr. Yemi Kale, who spoke at the grand finale of 2nd edition of Nigerian Statistical Association’s Competition for undergraduate students, noted that any nation that wants development cannot do without data collation, process and presentation.

Kale, who was represented by Samanja Bappayo, also urged both participating institutions and students to see statistics as the future of Nigeria and give the best in its development.

The Vice President, Nigerian Statistical Association, Dr. Ebuh Godday, said the essence of the competition was to upscale investment in human capital development and also strengthen the National statistical system.

Godday explained that the 2nd edition of the competition where 21 institutions and 42 students participated has become an annual event with prizes to be presented to the three best institutions and students in the individual category.

He also urged the participating institutions to continue to rekindle the dwindling interest of students in statistics and build in them the idea of considering statistics as a future career.

