A’Ibom offers N100m grant to poly for accreditation

Akwa Ibom State Governor and Moderator of the Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Udom Emmanuel has released N100 million to the institution to commence the process of securing full accreditation of outstanding academic programmes earlier granted interim accreditation by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

The governor also charged the management of the polytechnic to incorporate entrepreneurial development programme in the institution’s curriculum with a view to facilitating economic advancement of the state and country.

The governor disclosed this during the sixth convocation of the polytechnic, where he noted that the rejigging of the curriculum would enable the students of the institution to become job creators after graduation, rather than job seekers.

Emmanuel, who stressed the need to ensure qualitative contents and capacity building in all programmes of the polytechnic, said: “Every singular aspect of our development in education should look at entrepreneurship development of the students because that is where the next line of action for economic development of any developing country. “We need to redesign our curriculum and see how we can train our students to create jobs after graduation, rather than the African method of education which only trained people to look for jobs after graduation.”

He, however, assured the management that his administration would continue to invest in the education sector as a deliberate effort to position Akwa Ibom child for the opportunities to overcome the challenges of the 21st Century.

While stressing that provision of qualitative education at all levels would remain one of the cardinal responsibilities of his administration, the governor hinted that the state government was planning an education summit that aimed at reshaping the sector. Meanwhile, the governor spoke of plans to constitute substantive governing councils for the Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU) and the polytechnic, expressing delight that the state polytechnic had attained the status of the most sought-after institution in the country within its short span of establishment. On his part, the Acting Rector, Dr. Moses Umobong stated that the institution was zealously pursuing the fulfillment of its objectives in the training and research in the Applied Sciences, Technology and other fields to meet the manpower needs of the nation.

He added that it is their collective resolve to ensure a peaceful environment devoid of divisiveness and rancor, noting that the polytechnic was poised to retaining the ‘most sought-after’ status earned over the years. Specifically, the Rector expressed gratitude to Governor Emmanuel’s administration for giving the polytechnic a leverage to stand out in academic activities and affiliations with several professional bodies, including the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) and the Nigeria Institute of Architecture.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related