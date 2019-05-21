News
Akeredolu swears in 4 judges, cautions against corrupt practice
Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State yesterday took a critical look at the nation’s judiciary and warned against perversion of justice by the judicial officers saddled with dispensation of justice. Akeredolu, who was a former President of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), lamented a situation where aspirant who did not contest election would be declared governor by judicial fait. Speaking during swearing in of additional four judges into the state judiciary, Akeredolu said judicial officers were important to the society as they determine fate of men and women. The new four judges included Justices Gilbert Bamidele Olupitan, Olajide John Abe, Ademola Enikuomehin and Tope Adedipe from both official and unofficial Bars.
