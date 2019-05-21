Amosun installs 75 new Obas in Ogun

The ranks of traditional rulers in Ogun State swell yesterday as Governor Ibikunle Amosun promoted 75 village chiefs, otherwise known as Baale, to Coronet Obas. Amosun formally presented letters of appointment to the newly promoted monarchs during their installation held at Obas’ Complex Hall, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Until yesterday’s upgrade of the monarchs, New Telegraph reliably gathered that the state has a total of 245 traditional rulers. The governor said his decision was part of efforts to enhance grassroots development and sustainability of the developmental strides being witnessed in the state.

He added that the appointment was a means of showing appreciation to the traditional institutions for being a part of his success story. Amosun, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Taiwo Adeoluwa, said the promotion exercise fulfilled the requirements for upgrade of traditional rulers, as stipulated in Section 25 (1) and (2) of Chiefs Laws of Ogun State. He added that all the appointments and promotions followed due process and recommendations from their prescribed authorities. According to him, the state has witnessed tremendous growth and development in the last eight years and traditional institutions played prominent roles in achieving it by ensuring that peace and stability reigns in their domains. He said, “Our administration recognises the importance of traditional rulers, as they have contributed immensely to the success of our tenure. No doubt, today’s promotion exercise was carried out to compensate our Baales by upgrading them to Coronet Obas. “It is of note that our new Kabiyesis are responsible people and to whom much is given, much is expected. The responsibilities at hand are enormous; so Kabiyesis, you must live up to these expectations.”

