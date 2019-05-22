Amosun presents Staff of Office to Bakre as Agura of Gbagura

The Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has presented a Staff of Office to the new Agura of Gbagura, Oba Saburee Babajide Bakre, charging him to accelerate pace of development in Gbagura land.

During installation ceremony, held at the Agura palace, in Abeokuta yesterday, Amosun said “in performing this task, you will need the cooperation and support of your people. I implore you to be the father of all, irrespective of their political, religious, and social inclinations.”

Also, Amosun charged him to extend hands of love and fellowship to those who competed with him for the stool, and deploy his vast managerial and leadership experience, to effect speedy reconciliation amongst the people.

Noting that no meaningful development would occur in an atmosphere of strife, the governor urged the people of Gbagura to support the monarch, saying the enthusiasm that greeted the declaration of the Bakre as Oba had revealed that his appointment enjoyed overwhelming support of the people of Gbagura.

This, he added, showed that the nomination and selection processes that produced him followed due process as prescribed by the Chiefs Law of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2006.

In his welcome speech, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Jide Ojuko, urged the monarch to carry his people along, in his task of developing Gbagura.

Bakre, in his acceptance speech, appreciated the unwavering support and trust reposed in him by the people of Gbagura, soliciting their support for a successful tenure on the throne.

