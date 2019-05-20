APC: Ministerial nominees, exclusive duty of President Buhari

A National Working Committee (NWC) member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the choice of the cabinet members of President Muhammadu Buhari was exclusively that of the President.

The NWC member, who spoke to our correspondent in the condition on anonymity, said the leadership of the APC might not have the opportunities of nominating cabinet members. The Working Committee member stated that those expecting the party supremacy that existed in 1979, when the national leadership of the NPN was responsible in nominating members of the cabinet, to exist now are idealists.

According to him, the NWC was not struggling and would not struggle with the President on the criteria to be used in selecting the cabinet members. It would be recalled that it was alleged that the President had directed the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to compile the Ministerial list.

However, the President had recently declined to state if the Ministerial list has been compiled or not when he was interviewed at his returned from a 10-day private visit to the United Kingdom.

