APGA convention: Plot to truncate Oye’s second term bid thickens

Eleven days to the All Prog r e s s i v e s Grand Alliance’s (APGA) national convention, plot to truncate a second term ambition of the party’s national chairman, Chief Victor Oye thickened yesterday as a group within the party-APGA People’s Alliance passed a vote of no confidence in the chairman insisting on why he should not be returned. According to a communiqe signed by the leadership of the group, Chief Nelson Uzoechi from Imo state, Mr. Fabian Osuwa from Abia state, Paulinus Nweke Ebonyi state, Maxwell Mbanefo from Anambra state and Ugochukwu Ezeh, Enugu state, the group cautioned Governor Willie Obiano on grave consequences should Oye be returned as the National Chairman of the party. It reads: “We the members of the APGA People’s Alliance in the South-East geo-political zone after five meetings in the five state capitals in the zone, having under- studied the result of the last general election and the conduct of the party primary elections hereby resolved that: *The tenure of Victor Oye as the National Chairman of the party has so far left much to be desired in view of his high handedness and litany of anti-party activities to the detriment of the fortune of the party. *The high level of corruption extortion and day light rip-off on aspirants during the last election under the nose of the National Chairman has greatly deepened the crisis in our party. “To this end, we hereby pass a vote of no confidence in Chief Victor Oye and his entire executive members and we urge His Excellency, Governor Willie Obiano to be aware of the grave consequences of returning Oye for a second term in office.”

