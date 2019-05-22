April revenue: FG, states, LGs share N616.198 bn

The Federation Account Allocation Committee, FAAC yesterday approved for sharing by three tiers of government, the sum of N616.198 billion, representing revenue accruals for April. The Forum sidestepped discussion on fresh mandate of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU.

Director of Funds at Accountant General of Federation , Mohammed K. Usman ,who chaired the FAAC in acting capacity had , in response to question said NFIU directive hadn’t been communicated to them on Local Government accounts. According to FAAC breakdown, gross statutory revenue of N518.916 billion received for the month is higher than the N446.647 billion received in the previous month by N72.269 billion.

Revenues from Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), Import duty and Companies Income Tax (CIT) recorded significant increases while Oil Royalty and Export duty decreased substantially. Value Added Tax (VAT) increased marginally.

The total revenue distributable for the current month (including VAT and Exchange Gain) is N616.198 billion. The shared amount comprised the Month’s Statutory distributable revenue of N512.609 billion, the gross revenue available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) was N96,485 billion as against N92, 181 billion distributed in the preceeding month, resulting in an increase of N4, 304 billion.

Accordingly, from net statutory revenue, Federal Government received N253.918 billion representing (52.68 per cent); states received N168.056 billion (26.72 per cent); Local Government Councils received N126.278 billion representing (20.60 per cent); while the Oil Producing States received N46.353 billion as 13 per cent derivation revenue.

