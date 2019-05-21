Awolowo: NEPC poised to involve Nigerian youths in export business

A major corporate focus of Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) in the coming months would be systematic involvement of many Nigerian youths in exporting Nigerian products to African countries and the world at large.

This was disclosed to newsmen at the weekend in Abuja by Mr. Segun Awolowo Jr., chief executive officer/executive director of the council. Awolowo said the determination of NEPC to get many Nigerian youths involved in the export sector of the economy, which indeed started in his first tenure, was not only as a result of its prospect as foreign exchange earner for the country, but because of its high potentials in reducing unemployment and crime rate in the country.

He said: “NEPC’s drive to focus on youth involvement in the export business was to build on the council’s past activities in this direction and make the export sector more vibrant and competitive giving the budding energy of the Nigerian youth.”

This he explained was exemplified by their strides in music globally in the past two decades saying; “The value chain in getting the youth to embrace export of Nigerian product, particularly agriculture and creating the enabling environment for increased and sustainable production, will generate massive employment for the nation’s teeming youth population.” Awolowo said he was looking at partnering with the leadership of the NYSC for youth training in specific areas for export, that the premium attention would be paid to fashion industry.

