Bayelsa guber: Ijaw group sues for peace

Ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State, Ijaw Professional Association (IPA) has called for a peaceful and credible election to bring about improved quality of life for the people of the state.

The IPA in a statement by its president, Mr. Elaye Otrofanowei, also called on all stakeholders to work with collaborating groups towards achieving a consensus in ensuring that no life is lost in the run up to and throughout the governorship election.

The statement reads in part: “We unequivocally condemn the criminal conduct of some people during the last general elections in Bayelsa and other states in the Niger Delta and call on all stakeholders to condemn violence.

“It was against this backdrop that the Ijaw Professionals Associations (IPA), Ijaw Nations Forum (INF), Ijaw Women Connect (IWC) and Embasara Foundation decided to partner with IEF to hold a workshop on May 22 in Yenagoa, Bayelsa to build consensus around achieving credible elections.

“It is our expectation that the governorship election in Bayelsa will be issue-based and the candidates will provide road maps for addressing the challenges we face as a people.”

The group also recommended that “the Ijaw Charter and the CELG document, which has the input of all stakeholders be discussed and used to address issues which could result in conflict.”

Otrofanowei also noted that the May 22 workshop is part of its organisation’s desire to ensure that the forthcoming election is violence free and to prevent lost of life before, during and after the election.

“Key stakeholders at this event include former president Goodluck Johnathan, Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson, former governors and ministers, all aspirants, office holders, newly elected political office holders have been invited to the workshop as part of our desire to pursue our vision of no violence, no loss of lives, no one’s personal ambition is worth the life of any individual.

“It is for the above that I call on every true Ijaw professional son, daughter and stakeholder in Bayelsa as well as lovers of peace and democracy to join us at the workshop to discuss ‘’Credible Governorship Elections and Good Governance in Bayelsa State: Building Consensus through the Ijaw Charter and Ijaw Nation Code of Ethics, Leadership and Governance (CELG),” he stated.

