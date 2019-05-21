Connect with us

     

Bayelsa: Judge withdraws from trial of ex-gov’s aide

Justice Iniekadi Eradiri of a Bayelsa State High Court yesterday withdrew from the trial of Chief Richard Kpodo, a former aide to former Governor Timippre Sylva of the state. Kpodo, who is standing trial for alleged rape of a 26-year female cashier, had appealed Justice Eradiri’s ruling and petitioned the National Judicial Council (NJC), accusing the judge of bias and for declining to withdraw from hearing the case. Kpodo’s counsel, Julius Iyekoroghe, had on December 21, 2018 approached Eradiri with a motion on notice, urging him to withdraw from the case but the Judge referred the application to Chief Judge of Bayelsa State.

But, the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Kate Abiri subsequently declined an application to have the rape trial transferred to another judge. The defence counsel alleged that the judge had demonstrated bias in the case by refusing to grant bail to the defendant. However, ruling on the petition yesterday, Justice Eradiri said that he was constrained to hands off the case to pave way for the investigation by the NJC. He said: “I feel strongly that I should no longer continue with the case since the petition against me before the National Judicial Council is being investigated. I will, therefore, hand over the case file to the Honourable Chief Judge.”

