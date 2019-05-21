Bello swears in 4 APC, 2 PDP Council chairmen

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Muhammad Musa Bello, yesterday swore in the newly elected four All Progressives Congress (APC) and two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairmen for the six Area Councils. Swearing in the Chairmen for a three-year tenure, the Minister charged them to be prudent in managing the council’s funds, and to also shun every temptation to abuse public office and resources at their disposal.

He specifically urged them to ensure that all legacy projects of their predecessors were pursued vigorously to completion and also avoid waste of resources on phantom projects that would turn out a drain pipe of public funds. The Minister urged the new chairmen to always remain accountable to the electorate and not lose sight of the yearnings of the people that voted for them. Bello further stressed that for governance at the grassroots to be felt, the welfare and wellbeing of the people should always be paramount in all decisions of the Council’s managers.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related