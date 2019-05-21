Bonfrere: Nigerians should support Rohr to succeed at AFCON

Former Super Eagles head coach Johannes Bonfrere insists Gernot Rohr must be backed to deliver the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations for Nigeria in the wake of suggestions that certain players in the provisional squad for the tournament do not merit their places in the team.

Rohr last week unveiled his 25 man squad including six others on standby as the three-time African champions get set to appear at the tournament first time since 2013 when the team won in South Africa.

“It’s the coach that takes the decisions in his team. He decides what to do with the 25 players and what his best will be for this Nations Cup,” the Dutchman who guided Nigeria to win the football tournament of the 1996 Olympics told allnigeriasoccer.com.

“We have to support him. I don’t know much about this current team. When I was the coach of the Eagles you (media) asked me how the team could approach any tournament and I always answered.

“I worked with my team for four to six years so I knew my squad, what they could do with and without the ball. You must know the quality of your players, their psyche, that helps you as a coach to give better assessments.

“I can only say let’s back the current coach and his players,” Bonfrere remarked.

The Super Eagles’ camping takes place between June 2 and 9 in Asaba with the team billed to play Zimbabwe in a friendly at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on June 8.

