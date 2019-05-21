Budget: Nigeria’s 2.3m barrels crude production plan stalled

…as OPEC sticks to 1.69m bpd oil quota for Nigeria

Trials for 2019 budget have heightened, as the 2.3 million barrels per day crude production target in the appropriation are imperilled. The country would, contrary to its 2.3 million barrels projection, not be able export more than 1.685 million barrels of oil per day into the global market controlled by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). The 2019 budget proposal presented last Wednesday to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari proposed an oil production of 2.3 million barrels per day. The oil cartel had earlier slammed the 1.69 million barrels daily oil production quota on Nigeria.

Consequently, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, said in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last weekend that he was optimistic of the “oil supply cut deal extension till December.” The supply cut also included OPEC members and non-members. Fielding questions from newsmen before the OPEC 14th Meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the minister downplayed possibility of any war that could hamper the supply cut deals. “I’m hoping so,” Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu said when asked if the deal needs to be extended. “I’m not so much worried about wars. I don’t think that will happen… I don’t think anybody’s going to push to the point of war,” Kachikwu said when asked about a risk of war in the region. Nigeria, it would be recalled, has been asked to cut its crude oil production by 3.04 per cent to 1.685 million barrels per day, as part of efforts by OPEC to reduce oversupply. OPEC and 10 non-OPEC countries agreed earlier this month to cut oil production by 1.2 million bpd effective from last January for an initial period of six months to shore up what many expect to be weakening market fundamentals ahead. Nigeria, which was exempted from the previous cuts since January 2017, was asked to join the deal during the OPEC meeting on December 7 in Vienna. With a reference level of 1.738 million bpd, Nigeria’s oil production is to be cut by 53,000 barrels to arrive at the new quota of 1.685 million bpd, according to a breakdown of member quotas under OPEC’s supply accord obtained by S&P Global Platts on Thursday. OPEC kingpin, Saudi Arabia, had pledged to lower its crude oil output to 10.311 million bpd – a 322,000 bpd cut from its October level – the document prepared by OPEC’s secretariat showed. The document showed that OPEC would shoulder 812,000 bpd of those cuts, while the non-OPEC participants would cut 383,000 bpd. Iraq, OPEC’s second highest producer, will cut 141,000 bpd to reach an output level of 4.512 million bpd and the UAE will slash 96,000 bpd to average 3.072 million bpd. Iran, Libya and Venezuela are exempted from the cuts. Kachikwu had earlier said on December 7, that it was very dif-ficult for Nigeria to reduce its crude oil production. The minister who spoke on ‘Bloomberg Daybreak: Europe’ ahead of the OPEC meeting in Vienna, stated that there was the need for an extension of production cuts to stabilise the global oil market. Asked if Nigeria would be able to reduce production, he said: “It is very difficult to do that, but where we are now, everybody must be seen to contribute. Obviously, the smaller it is, the more amenable we are to participate; the larger it is, the more we will struggle to participate. “We have got exemption three times understandably. This time round, I think there is a decision that everybody should be seen to chip in.”

