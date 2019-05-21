Connect with us

     

News

Buhari to commission Amosun’s projects Saturday

Published

1 day ago

on

Buhari to commission Amosun’s projects Saturday

President Muhammadu Buhari would embarkonanofficial visit to Ogun State on Saturday, May 25. Governor Ibikunle Amosun confirmed the president’s visit while inspecting some ongoing construction works in Abeokuta. Buhari, according to him, would inaugurate projects executed by the outgoing governor.

The projects billed for commissioning are the judiciary complex along Kobape Road, Amphitheatre in the City Centre and the renovated old Governor’s Office at Oke-Ilewo. Others are the 250-bed ultramodern hospital at Oke-Mosan; Wasinmi International Airport in Ewekoro Local Government Area and the Ogun State Television Digital Studio along Ajebo Road. Amosun, who assured residents that the president will arrive Abeokuta by 9:05a.m. on Saturday, urged residents to come out and give him a rousing welcome as all projects earmarked for commissioning would be ready just as the governor restated his administration’s resolve to work till the very last day in office.

Speaking on the ongoing construction of flyover at Kuto area in Abeokuta, Amosun said “we are going to link the two bridges at Kuto and NNPC together. “Contractors would be working both day and night to see to the completion of the projects in due time,” he added.

Advertisements
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Categories

Facebook

Trending

Take advantage of our impressive online traffic; advertise your brands and products on this site. Call For Advert Placement and Enquiries, Call: Mobile Phone:+234 803 304 2915 Online Editor: Michael Abimboye Mobile Phone: 0813 699 6757 Email: mmakesense@gmail.com Copyright © 2018 NewTelegraph Newspaper.

%d bloggers like this: