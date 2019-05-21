News
Buhari’s group opposes state police
A pro-Buhari group in Ebonyi state, Initiative for Demonstrating Change in Nigeria, yesterday opposed the creation of state police in the country. The group said chief executives of states would no doubt abuse the state police and intimidate opposition. National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Chinedu Ogah who stated this in Abakaliki while interacting with journalists explained that the nation was not matured for state police. Besides, Ogah, who absolved the federal government and the security agents on the rising insecurity in the country, blamed the youths on the ugly trend and advised them to avoid idleness and get rich quick syndrome mentality they have.
He, however, condemned politics of vendetta, intimidation and harassment which was being played in the country and urged actors to play by the rules. He said: “We disagree with state police. If you create state police, it would be hijacked by politicians and must be loyal to any state government in power. If I am having an issue with you, you will use the state police to intimidate and harass me. “If you have a state police in a state that has opposition, a councillor in the ruling party will use it to intimidate you. So, we are not mature for state police because the type of politics we play in this nation is such that people are victimized, molested and intimidated.”
