CAN to FG: Be committed to ending insecurity
Worried over the increasing rate of insecurity in various parts of the country, President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, has called on the Federal Government to be more serious and committed towards the protection of lives and properties.
Ayokunle, who lamented that the security situation was assuming more dangerous dimensions by the day, stressed that both Christians and Muslims have a great role to play in ensuring peace was returned to every nook and cranny of the country.
Represented by the Acting General Secretary of CAN, Joseph Daramola, at the 7th Ufuk dialogue, peace and award ceremony which was held in Abuja, he noted that despite the perceptions of many, the country was still blessed with people who were sincere and committed to ensuring things were turned around for the better.
“Government has all the equipment to secure lives and property in this country. Government should be much more serious and committed to security.” Former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Pauline Tallen, who equally expressed concern over the level of insecurity in the country, advised security agencies to be fair and sincere in tackling the menace. She also appealed to both Muslims and Christians to always live at peace with one another.
“God should give us the heart of love to love one another. Be you a Christian or Muslim, we are all children of God and we must live in peace with one another.
