CBN adopts hold position on lending rate 13.5% to shield economy from inflation

In order not to exacerbate inflation pressure, given the recent uptick in April inflation ( 11.37% as against March figure of 11.25%), the Monetary Policy Committee, MPC rounded up bi-monthly meeting Tuesday in Abuja adopting’ a hold’ position.

This means the retention of anchor lending rate, ( Monetary Policy Rate) 13.5 as adopted in March, retain the asymmetric corridor of +200/-500 around the MPR; CRR at 22.5% and liquidity ratio at 30%.

For MPC decision to achieve the trickle-down effect on the economy and the real sector, in particular, the apex bank advised the federal government to come up with a policy restraining Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) from investing the fund in government’s securities, the Treasury Bills.

Briefing the media on decisions by MPC, Central Bank Governor, Mr.Godwin Emefiele said government need to come up with a percentage cut on securities and TBs banks can invest in.

Emefiele said the banks, rather advance credits to the private sector ( real sector) direct funds to purchase securities.

Details later.

