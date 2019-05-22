CBN: FG’s revenue fell to N2.31trn in Q1

The nation’s federally-collected revenue fell in the first quarter of this year to N2.31trillion compared with N2.41trillion in the previous quarter, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said.

CBN, which stated this in its economic report for the first quarter of 2019 posted on its website yesterday, also disclosed that federally-collected revenue in the first three months of the year was 30.5 per cent lower than the quarterly budget estimate of N3.32 trillion.

It attributed the decline to the: “shortfall in receipts from both oil and non-oil revenue components during the review period.”

As the apex bank put it, “the federally-collected revenue (gross), at N2,309.78 billion, in the first quarter of 2019, was lower than the proportionate quarterly budget estimate of N3,321.36 billion by 30.5 per cent. Similarly, it fell below the receipts in the preceding quarter by 4.2 per cent. The decline in federally-collected revenue (gross) relative to the proportionate quarterly budget estimate was attributed to the shortfall in receipts from both oil and non-oil revenue components during the review period.”

Specifically, CBN said: “Gross oil receipt, at N1,413.74 billion or 61.2 per cent of the total revenue, was below both the proportionate quarterly budget estimate and the receipts in the preceding quarter by 26.4 per cent and 3.5 per cent, respectively.

It explained that “the decline in oil revenue relative to the proportionate budget estimate was due to shortfalls in crude oil production and exports, arising from maintenance operations at the various NNPC terminals.”

Similarly, non-oil revenue declined by 5.4 per cent to N896.04 billion in Q1 compared with the previous quarter, the CBN said, adding that this revenue also fell below the proportionate quarterly budget estimate of N1,400.74 billion by 36.0 per cent

“The lower non-oil revenue relative to the proportionate quarterly budget estimate was due to shortfalls in receipt from Federal Government Independent Revenue and Corporate Tax,” the apex bank said.

Also, CBN also disclosed in the report that estimated Federal Government expenditure for Q1 2019, at N1,197.04 billion, was below the proportionate quarterly budget estimate of N2,376.93 billion by 49.6 per cent and the level in the previous quarter by 34.8 per cent.

“Recurrent expenditure, capital expenditure and transfers constituted 71.4 per cent, 23.0 per cent and 5.6 per cent of the total expenditure, respectively. A breakdown of the recurrent expenditure showed that non-debt obligation was 61.0 per cent, while debt service payments accounted for 39.0 per cent of the total. Thus, the fiscal operations of the Federal Government resulted in an estimated deficit of N398.22 billion, compared with the proportionate quarterly budget deficit of N488.62 billion,” the Apex Bank stated.

Furthermore, CBN stated in the report: “Banking system’s credit to the private sector rose by 6.4 per cent to N24,163.4 billion at end-February 2019, compared with the increase of 1.9 per cent and 0.9 per cent at end-December 2018 and the corresponding period of 2018, respectively,” adding that: “The development was attributed to the 5.9 per cent increase in claims on the core private sector.”

Also giving details on developments in the foreign exchange market during the review period, the CBN stated: “A total of $11.81 billion was sold by the CBN to authorised dealers in the first quarter of 2019. This represented 10.2 per cent increase above the level in the fourth quarter of 2018. The development, relative to the preceding quarter, reflected the increase in inter-bank sales and swaps transactions in the review quarter.”

