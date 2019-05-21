Celebrating Leah Sharibu at 16

On May 14, 2019, Nigerians celebrated the 16th birthday of Leah Sharibu, the lone Dapchi girl still held by Boko Haram for allegedly refusing to renounce her Christian faith. REGINA OTOKPA was at one of such gatherings

Leah Sharibu, recently clocked 16 years of age. But unlike every other child, she is marking her second birthday in a row with her abductors at an unknown location.

She was kidnapped at the age of 14 alongside 112 schoolgirls. The mass abduction took place on February 19, 2018 when members of Boko Haram terrorist group swooped on the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, in Bulabulin, Yunusari Local Government area of Yobe State.

Leah is the only Dapchi girl still held in captivity as she was not part of the 106 children, who were returned on March 21, 2018.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, had announced that though the 106 girls’ release was unconditional, the terrorists group refused to release Leah except she converts to Islam. This created an uproar across the country and the international community, as individuals and organisations rose up, seeking President Muhammadu Buhari’s intervention to ensure Leah’s release to her parents.

In the midst of that outcry, the Presidency promised the safe return of Leah within the shortest possible time.

In a statement signed by the presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, he said: “The lone Dapchi girl, Leah, will not be abandoned. President Buhari assures the Sharibu family that he will continue to do all he can to ensure that they also have cause to rejoice with their daughter soon.”

However, more than 450 days after her abduction, the country is still awaiting the return of Leah Sharibu.

To mark her birthday and celebrate her testimony of faith and resilience, people turned up en mass to partake in the various activities lined up in Abuja, Jos and Lagos by several organisations.

At the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, the day started with a prayer session at the National Christian Centre, followed by a solemn protest, procession and cutting of a birthday cake at the Unity Fountain. The event was organised by four groups namely, Leah Sharibu Foundation; Christian Women for Excellence and Empowerment in Nigeria Society (CWEENS); Catalyst For Peace and Justice and The Para –Mallam Peace Foundation.

Founder, Mercy Ade-Davies Foundation, Prof. Funmi Adesanya-Davies, was moved to tears on hearing about government’s efforts in fighting and securing the release of Zainab Aliyu, a Muslim girl who was arrested and detained in Saudi Arabia for alleged drug trafficking, into that country.

Adesanya-Davies said that if the Federal Government could secure the release of Zainab within a short period of time, it should also speedily secure the release of Leah from Boko Haram captivity.

In an emotional outburst, she told Inside Abuja that, “a spite to Leah Sharibu is a spite to me; that means I am not safe as a northern Nigerian Christian woman.

“Releasing Leah Sharibu to us is a mark that Christian community in Nigeria is same as Muslim community. We want to ask the government are we all not equal, don’t we have the same rights are we all not Nigerians?

“Our hearts are broken; we are depressed, we are sad; we are unhappy. The release of Leah Sharibu would be a sign to this nation and the entire globe that the Christian community is acceptable but not releasing her is a sign of a very bad omen and this bad omen must be stopped,” she said.

The founder Funmi Para-Mallam Peace Foundation, Rev. Godwin Para-Mallam, appealed to President Buhari to secure Leah’s release from the hands of her abductors as a democracy gift to Nigerians, before he begins his second term in office.

He told Inside Abuja that as the President proceeds into his second term in office, there was an urgent need to prioritise the security, unemployment, poverty and economy revitalization, as these were the drivers of the increased cases of kidnappings witnessed in the country especially in the north.

“Unless the court says something otherwise, on the 29th of May, our President, Muhammadu Buhari, is going to be sworn in for his second term. Nigerians have gone through a lot; they have endured a lot in the area of security.

“The number one priority as you move into your second term is to address the security challenges, particularly in the northern part of Nigeria, the Middle belt, the North East, North West; but of course, there are pockets of security challenges in other parts of the country.

“The economy, the poverty, the unemployment; these are very serious issues that in themselves generate other challenges for our nation. It will be helpful if you give attention to that.

“The whole question of religious tolerance is a reality in our nation and of course, you need to do more as a father of a nation to unite Nigerians and Nigeria together during your second term. I will ask Mr President, will it be possible for you to give Leah Sharibu as a gift to this nation by working and securing her release before you are sworn in as President on 29th of May 2019?

“That is the appeal that is our heart cry and people have cried to Mr President. Give us a gift, set Leah Sharibu free and others who are in captivity,” he pleaded.

On her part, President of the Leah Sharibu Foundation, Dr. Gloria Puldu, called for the intervention of the wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, to prevail on her husband and the powers that be to bring back joy to the Sharibu’s family.

“I want to specifically call on the First Lady who is a woman with children, who has daughters, to please ensure she prevails on the president; plead with him, cry out to him as a mother that he should give Nigerians an inaugural gift of having Leah Sharibu set free, ” she said.

Besides the pockets of protests and processions in some parts of the country, twitter and other social media platforms went agog with prayers, requests and pleas for Leah’s safe release, as millions of Nigerians and lovers of Nigeria took to their handles and timelines to celebrate Leah’s 16th birthday.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who also took to his twitter handle, said he hoped steps would be taken towards the release of all youngsters in captivity, including Sharibu.

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, who also took to his Twitter handle to pray for the safety of Leah, urged government to do more in ensuring her speedy release saying, “it’s her birthday in captivity today. I join other Nigerians and lovers of peace in the world to urge the Federal Government to ensure her release. God will sustain her and her family members.”

Also convener of the BringBackOurGirls Movement, Oby Ezekwesili, lamented that despite assurances by President Muhammadu Buhari, the young girl is yet to regain her freedom.

“History will record that a young daughter of our country #LeahSharibu was left behind when her schoolmates were retrieved from terrorist abduction. She stood unwilling to negotiate her faith for freedom. @MBuhari promised, yet Leah is still with terrorists. She’s 16 today. Tragic,” she wrote on twitter.

In the same vein, former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, who praised the courage of Sharibu in exemplifying the qualities of a true Christian, said: “Today is Leah Sharibu’s birthday. She has been held captive by Boko Haram for over 400 days now simply because she refused to renounce her Christian faith. She is a reference point for courage, strength and faith and a source of inspiration and pride for every believer.”

In Jos, in Plateau State, renowned Nigerian gospel singer, Panam Percy Paul, composed and dedicated a special Album to Leah Sharibu for courageously refusing to deny her faith.

Inside Abuja checks revealed that the music video titled ‘I Will Not Deny Jesus,’ had generated over 10,000 views and thousands of shares in just four days via the social media.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related