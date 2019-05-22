Chukwu: I’ll return to Nigeria in sound health

1980 Africa Cup of Nations winning Captain, Christian Chukwu, has expressed a strong feeling and optimism that he will return to Nigeria in sound health, following the surgery and treatment he received in London.

Chukwu travelled out of Nigeria last week Thursday, in company with his wife, sister and a doctor from the medical crew of the Super Eagles, all of whom the soccer legend said had encouraged him to remain positive about his chances of making full, concrete recovery.

With that in mind, Chukwu is already thinking on the bright side of life, as he sent out words of gratitude to Nigeria Football Federation, philanthropists, well-wishers and soccer fans for standing by him.

The 68-year-old, who captained Eagles to their first AFCON title on home soil in 1980, needed $50,000 for treatment overseas.

Chukwu stated: “I am very happy with the efforts of the NFF through the President, Amaju Pinnick.

“I am also grateful for the support and prayers of other Nigerians. I am confident that I will come back to Nigeria having regained sound health.”

