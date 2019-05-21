COEASU’s antidote to low education standard

Colleges of Education teachers, under the aegis of the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), South East Zone, have reiterated that the need to improve the education sector has become imperative in the face of emerging trends in the world, which has become a global village.

The union stated this during the sixth National Conference of the union at the Federal College of Education, Ehamufu, with participants across Colleges of Education in the South East geopolitical zone.

The theme of the conference was:“EmergingIssuesinEducation in Nigeria: The Way Forward.” According to the Chairman, Local Organising Committee, Dr. Ikechukwu Calistus Agboh, the theme of the conference was tailored to provoke informed discussion on practical ways to reposition the colleges of education system to benchmark global standard.

He said: “The need to improve the education sector and colleges of education has become exigent in the face of emerging trends in the world, which has become a global village.” The high point of conference was the conferment of award of Labour-Friendly Provost on the Provost of Federal College of Education (Technical), Umunze, Anambra State, Dr. Tessy Okoli. This was as the union noted that the award was in recognition of Okoli’s staff development programmes and workers’ welfare in the college.

The union, however, commended the Provost for giving staff welfare a top priority in her administration, as well as encouraging academic staff training and development. Meanwhile, the COEASU Chairman of the college, Churchill Okonkwo, recalled how Dr. Okoli adopted an open door policy on assumption of office as the Provost of the college, which has gone a long way in encouraging constructive engagement with staff. He said the college had witnessed peace and tremendous growth in several areas of its development since her appointment in May last year.

