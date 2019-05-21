Communities pledge to protect oil companies, facilities in Edo

The oil bearing communities of Ajoki and Ajamimogha in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State yesterday pledged commitment to protect the facilities and operations of Sahara Energy in the area. The pledge came against the backdrop of alleged planned disruption campaign by neighbouring communities against the oil firm and its facilities. Residents of the community said their commitment to Sahara Energy was hinged on the numerous corporate social responsibility projects executed by the oil firm and its contribution to the development of the communities. This was even as the communities said they have continued to experience a “cordial, peaceful and beneficial relationship” with Sahara Energy, adding that the oil firm had lived up to its responsibilities by providing social amenities for them. The Youth Chairman and spokesman for Ajoki community, Mr. Isaac Ajatiton, told newsmen that they were at peace with the operations of Sahara Energy, saying many of the youths in the communities have been employed. According to him, what the communities wanted was development and such could only be attained where there is peace between the oils firms and the host communities. He said Sahara Energy had helped in extending electricity supply to the communities and offered scholarships to many students as well as facilitated the provision of medical care for the elderly. “We are happy with the operations of Sahara Energy. The company has no problem in our community.

