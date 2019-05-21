Community decries impact of dusty road

Residents of Chikakore community in Kubwa in the FCT have decried the state of dusty road which affects their health and business.

The residents told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the state of most of the roads in the community were worrisome.

According to them, the situation of the roads has affected their lives as well as those of motorists and traders.

Mr Isa Adamu, a motorcyclist said he spent so much repairing his bike weekly due to the state of the road.

“I have spent lots of money in fixing my bike because of the road, most times I don’t want to carry passengers due to the bad nature of the road.

“The situation is very bad. Residents and traders can no longer cope with the situation. I take my motorcycle to the mechanic every week now.

“We are appealing to the government to fix the bad roads, to ease movement in the area and help our business,” he said.

However, Mr Kunle Adio, a resident said that the dust on the road has covered his house stating that he has to wet the front of his house to enable him breath well.

“The road has covered my house with dust; I don’t even open my windows anymore, I try to wet the road every weekend in order to reduce the dust,” he said.

Adio further called on the government to assist the residents with the road, adding that as raining seasons approaches it might get worst.

“With the raining season fast approaching, something needs to be done urgently because the roads are not motorable when it rains and its more difficult to get a bike to the express road.

“The government should try as much as possible to help us look into this road in order to make the area conducive for us.”

Also, Mr Olu Olayemi, a vulcaniser said that the residents had being getting temporary alternative solution due to lack of government intervention.

“We have to level up the road with sand mixed with stones in order not to damage the bumper of car users.”

A food seller, Mary Adams said that the road has driven her customers away because of the dust they inhale while eating.

She that the business was her only source of livelihood.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related