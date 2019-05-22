Controversy lingers over stamp duty charges

More than three years after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directed deposit money banks (DMBs) and financial institutions in the country to comply with the Stamp Duties Act, the move has not achieved its stated objective of boosting Federal Government’s revenue, writes Tony Chukwunyem

In a circular to deposit money banks (DMBs) and financial institutions in the country, dated January 15, 2016, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directed them to “support government’s revenue generation drive through compliance with the provisions of the Stamp Duties Act, LFN 2004, as reinforced by the court judgment in Suit No FHC/L/CS/ 1710/2013.”

The apex bank stated: “With immediate effect, all DMBs and other financial institutions shall commence the charging of N50 per eligible transaction in accordance with the provisions of the Stamp Duties Act and Federal Government Financial Regulations 2009, that is, all receipts given by any bank or other financial institution in acknowledgment of services rendered in respect of electronic transfer and teller deposits from N1,000 and above.”

Emphasizing: “payments deposits or transfer by self to self whether inter or intra bank: and any form of withdrawals/transfers from saving accounts,” are exempt from the imposition of stamp duties, the CBN also directed: “ Each DMB shall open an account designated as NIPOST Stamp Duties Account into which all charges collected shall be paid. The balances in such accounts shall be transferred monthly by the DMBs to CBN NIPOST Stamp Duty Collection Account No.3000047517.”

According to the banking watchdog, other financial institutions should remit their Stamp Duty collections to any DMB of their choice.

Background

As PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria pointed out in a note issued in April 2016, the CBN’s circular followed a Federal High Court judgement in favour of a NIPOST agent, which had successfully sued the regulator, seeking to compel it to direct DMBs to collect N50 as stamp duty on all receipts including electronic bank transfers and teller deposits of N1,000 or more.

The said agent had in 2013 entered into an agreement with NIPOST that N50 should be collected as Stamp Duty on the grounds that the Stamp Duties Act (which imposes N1.50kobo for receipts with a value of not less than N40) had been amended by a “Federal Government Financial Regulations 2009.”

However, many DMBs argued that the amendment was not in line with the law and therefore refused to charge and remit the N50 stamp duty to the agent. To compel compliance, the agent successfully sued all the country’s lenders as well as the CBN at the Federal High Court.

Court of Appeal’s judgement

But dissatisfied with the High Court’s decision, one of the DMBs challenged the decision at the Court of Appeal.

In April 2016, the Court of Appeal reversed the High Court’s decision and held, amongst other things: “receipts given for monies deposited in the bank were exempt from stamp duties by virtue of Schedule 4 to the Stamp Duties Act; electronic funds transfers and teller deposits were not receipts on which stamp duty should be charged; and there was no amendment to the Act therefore the agent had no legal right to sue.”

Despite the Court of Appeal’s decision, the DMBs continued complying with the CBN’s initial directive that they should charge N50 per eligible transaction as Stamp Duty Charge.

Court bars NIPOST from collecting Stamp Duty charge

Even as the industry was yet to resolve the issue of the Court of Appeal judgement, the Abuja Federal High Court in April 2017 gave a ruling stopping NIPOST from further collecting N50 as stamp duty charge. The court held that such revenue drive by NIPOST does not enjoy the backing of any extant law in the country including the Stamp Duties Act 2004.

Specifically, Justice Gabriel Kolawole, who gave the ruling in a case brought by the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) against NIPOST and its agent, held that having carefully gone through the Stamp Duties Act 2004, he could not see where NIPOST was empowered by the law to impose stamp duty tax on companies including banks.

According to the judge, whereas the Act recommended two kobo stamp to be affixed on certain categories of documents, NIPOST, lacked the power to arbitrarily increase the amount to N50 without firstly securing an amendment of the Act through the National Assembly.

The judge stated: “A law is a law and has to be obeyed or implemented as it is. Section 89 of the Stamp Duties Act, which recommended the use of adhesive two kobo stamp on certain categories of receipts and document is the law in force. NIPOST as a defendant in this suit acted unlawfully, illegally and ultra-vire by unilaterally increasing the 2 kobo stamp to N50 without any back up law and under the guise that 2 kobo stamps are no longer in circulation in Nigeria.”

Besides, he said: “Under section 89 of this Act, NIPOST has no power to compel the plaintiff to affix N50 stamp on its receipts and other documents. The extant law is for two kobo stamp. No law has amended the Stamp Duties Act 2004 to increase it to N50. At any rate, NIPOST is not a tax collecting establishment and as such, cannot exercise any power not expressly donated to it by law”.

Besides, Justice Kolawole cited the Court of Appeal’s judgment on the same issue. He said the Federal High Court, being a lower court, could not afford to depart from the precedent of a Superior Court as regards the judgment until such a precedent has been set aside by the highest court in the country.

Apart from the court judgements, NIPOST’s efforts to ensure that a bill, which amends the Stamp Duties Act, is passed into law, has not been successful. Although the National Assembly passed the bill into law, it failed to get President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent.

NIPOST, FIRS squabble

Interestingly, while the Senate was considering the bill in January last year, the Post Master General, Bisi Adegbuyi and Director Legal Services, FIRS, Ike Odume, who appeared before the Senate Committee on Finance, argued for and against the bill.

The FIRS representative said that the Service was opposed to the bill in its entirety because, according to him, NIPOST wanted to usurp the statutory function of the FIRS.

Odume said that the Act NIPOST sought to amend affected the 36 states of the Federation “and for the amendments to pass, 36 states of the Federation must be around to make their input.”

He noted that the Stamp Duties Act is a tax legislation, which has nothing to do with NIPOST. According to him, the subsisting Stamp Duties Act gave the Federal Government and states enough powers to generate revenue without the assistance of NIPOST.

He said: “FIRS was given a law to administer, which includes Stamp Duties Act. Item 96 of FIRS Act is the administration of Stamp Duties Act. What is the mischief of NIPOST in amending the law? Stamp Duty is a form of tax. All NIPOST is seeking is to usurp the power of the FIRS and the 36 states. It should not be allowed.”

In his presentation, Postmaster General/Chief Executive Officer of NIPOST, Adebisi Adegbuyi, explained that the amendment of the Stamp Duties Act became necessary because the law had become obsolete and no longer relevant to meet the challenges of modern day.

He said that NIPOST was only asking to be allowed to sell stamp either manually of electronically.

Specifically, he stated: “We are seeking the amendment of the Act to include sale of postage stamp. We are not collecting tax. It is in the interest of Nigeria to draw a line between duty and stamp. We want to sell our stamp.”

Significantly, representative of the Federal Ministry of Finance, who were presented at the hearing, adopted the position of FIRS on the bill and sought periodic review of the rate of stamp duty.

Accounting for stamp duty revenue

But with the DMBs continuing to collect the N50 stamp duty charge, attention appears to have shifted from the legality or otherwise of the issue, to how much has been generated by the lenders so far and who has custody of it.

For instance, last Wednesday, the House of Representatives summoned all the key Federal Government agencies, including CBN, NIPOST and the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), to react to allegations in some quarters that they were withholding as much as N20 trillion, which had been collected as Stamp Duty charge since 2016.

Specifically, Leaks.ng, a collation of media houses, had reported that the agencies refused to disclose details of the stamp duty revenue.

Following the study, the lower legislative chamber set up an ad hoc committee on “the remittance of trillions of naira stamp duties to the federation account.”

While CBN said the total stamp duty revenue since January 2016 stands at N35.2 billion, the NIBSS said it had recorded a total of N30 billion as the revenue since January 2017 when it was involved in the collection process.

CBN Acting Director of Banking Services, Abubakar Kure, who was at the hearing, said the revenue, which he pegged at N35,240,916,338.54 had not been remitted to the federation account.

Kure said the apex bank still has the stamp duty revenue in its custody pending the decision of the Supreme Court on the legality of the collection.

He, however, admitted that the regulator could not confirm if there were outstanding funds from the stamp duties yet to be remitted by commercial banks.

“What we are saying is, the matter is at the Supreme Court and it will go either way. So if you share the money among the tiers of government and the court says ‘return the money’, what will now be done?” he asked.

The CBN director also explained that while the fund is domiciled with the apex bank, NIPOST is the principal agency responsible for the management in terms of accounting for inflows.

In the same vein, NIBSS company secretary/legal adviser, Oladele Agboola, said there were no stamp duties on electronic transactions before 2016.

He said: “Before 2016, no bank collected stamp duty on electronic transaction from any of their customer. This is because there was no legal basis to do so. NIBSS commenced collation and remittance in January 2017. All previous ones were done directly to CBN.”

Also, NIBSS’ role is to collate process and remit all duty charges collected by the banks on a weekly basis and to also “remit all monies collected to NIPOST stamp duties collection account in CBN.”

Agboola also said he could not provide records of all electronic bank transactions because “apart from our platform, the banks have a direct platform to CBN.”

He also said that from January to February 2017, banks held money they collected from their customers and did not remit at the time.

Last line

However, the consensus in industry circles last weekend was that while the House of Representatives hearing on the issue, last week, shed some light on how much had been generated as Stamp Duty charge, the controversy would continue to linger so long as the funds are not remitted to the federation account.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related