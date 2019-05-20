Court remands carpenter over alleged illegal arms possession

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded ordered that Mohammed Azeez, a carpenter, accused of alleged illegal arms possession be remanded in prison, pending the outcome of an investigation.

The police charged Azeez with criminal conspiracy and illegal possession of firearm.

Magistrate Mufuliat Ishau ordered that Azeez be remanded in Mandala Prison, Ilorin, following an application by the prosecution counsel.

She adjourned the case until June 10, for further hearing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Folorunsho Zacheaus, told the court that the defendant was arrested by a police patrol team while on “stop and search” duty on the Shao to Jebba highway.

He said that when the police recovered a locally made single barrel gun from the defendant during a search.

When the charge was read to the defendant, he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 6 (B) and 3 (1) of robbery and Firearms Law of Nigeria, 2004.

(NAN)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related