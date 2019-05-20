Connect with us

     

Metro and Crime

Court remands vagrant for allegedly raping girl, 16

Published

2 days ago

on

Court remands vagrant for allegedly raping girl, 16

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered that av vagrant, Sikiru Bolaji, for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl, pending the outcome of an investigation.

The police charged Bolaji with criminal force, intimidation and rape.

Magistrate Ibijoke Olawoyin ordered that Bolaji be remanded in Oke-kura Prison, Ilorin.

She adjourned the case until June 5 for further mention.

The Prosecutor, Insp . Al-Hassan Jubril, alleged that the defendant beat up the victim and raped her at 11 p.m. while she was on her way for a night vigil.

Jubril said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 263, 396 and 282 of the Penal Code Law.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

(NAN)

Advertisements
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Categories

Facebook

Trending

Take advantage of our impressive online traffic; advertise your brands and products on this site. Call For Advert Placement and Enquiries, Call: Mobile Phone:+234 803 304 2915 Online Editor: Michael Abimboye Mobile Phone: 0813 699 6757 Email: mmakesense@gmail.com Copyright © 2018 NewTelegraph Newspaper.

%d bloggers like this: