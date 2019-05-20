Court remands vagrant for allegedly raping girl, 16

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered that av vagrant, Sikiru Bolaji, for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl, pending the outcome of an investigation.

The police charged Bolaji with criminal force, intimidation and rape.

Magistrate Ibijoke Olawoyin ordered that Bolaji be remanded in Oke-kura Prison, Ilorin.

She adjourned the case until June 5 for further mention.

The Prosecutor, Insp . Al-Hassan Jubril, alleged that the defendant beat up the victim and raped her at 11 p.m. while she was on her way for a night vigil.

Jubril said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 263, 396 and 282 of the Penal Code Law.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

(NAN)

