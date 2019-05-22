News
Court strikes out suit against Ihedioha’s inauguration
A Federal High Court sitting in Owerri yesterday struck out a suit seeking to prevent inauguration of Imo State governor-elect, Mr. Emeka Ihedioha on May 29.
The plaintiff and governorship candidate of the Democratic Alternative (DA) party in the March 9 governorship election, Mr. Clifford Eze had asked the court to stop Ihedioha’s inauguration on the grounds that the process which saw his election was flawed.
Delivering judgment, Justice Tijjani Ringim said that Eze lacked the requisite powers to approach the court for a post-election matter.
Ringin, however, struck out the suit, saying that his court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the suit while awarding a N5million cost against the plaintiff.
In his reaction, a defence counsel, Mr. Emeka Ihejirika, said that apart from the lack of jurisdiction, court processes were also abused by the plaintiffs.
“The plaintiffs are already at the tribunal and it is the same matters they brought up for argument at the tribunal that they are still bringing up before a regular court.
“Apart from the Federal High Court lacking the jurisdiction to entertain the suit, it was an abuse of court processes. That was why the court slammed a N5 million cost against the plaintiffs,” he said.
The governor-elect and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the said election, however, thanked the court for defending justice, adding that his victory was for the people of the state.
He reiterated his readiness to work with everybody, including the plaintiffs and members of the opposition parties so as to move the state forward as from May 29.
Trending
-
National news18 hours ago
EFCC Arrests Eight Internet Fraudsters in Lagos (PHOTOS)
-
News Around Nigeria17 hours ago
Court Watches Nude Video Of Osun Assembly Leader, Timothy Owoeye
-
National news15 hours ago
Osinbajo’s vehicle breaks down during visit to Maiduguri
-
Metro and Crime6 hours ago
Chartered accountant disappears on way from office
-
The Mega City / Life6 hours ago
Mystery over missing baby, placenta in Ondo Mortuary
-
News20 hours ago
Oil bunkering: Wike attempted to bribe GOC – Army
-
Perspectives18 hours ago
Osun Speakership: Why Hon. Tunde Olatunji?
-
National news20 hours ago
Saraki, Dogara disown NASS clerk over ‘satanic’ journalists’ accreditation guidelines