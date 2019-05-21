Court Watches Nude Video Of Osun Assembly Leader, Timothy Owoeye

Justice Emmanuel Ayoola of a Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun state capital, Monday, watched the nude video of the state assembly leader, Hon. Timothy Owoeye.

The nude video had gone viral on social media alleging that the legislator was attempting to bath with blood when he was caught in Osunjela Ijesa, a village in Osun state.

Some people, including the son of Olosunjela, Oba Muhammad Babatunde, Olakunle Muhammad, have been arraigned for allegedly duping the legislator.

The accused persons were alleged to have obtained by false pretence, the sum of N38million from the legislator between the month of April and July 2018.

The accused were also accused of intent to defraud the legislator under the pretence of organising spiritual cleansing for him to avert death.

When the case came up on Monday, everybody in the court were sent out of the court room as reportedly sought by Counsel to the legislator.

It was gathered that the nude video of the legislator, which was already on social media, was showed to the Judge, by the Counsel.

Details of the proceeding could not be ascertained as it was gathered that the case was adjourned to May 27, for further hearing.

