Dalung meets AFN board over $135,000 IAAF money today

Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has called for a meeting with the Athletic Federation Nigeria board on Tuesday May 21 to resolve the issue regarding the missing $135,000 before the deadline given by the International Associations Athletics Federation.

The IAAF has given Nigeria a deadline of Thursday, May 23 to return the $135,000 mistakenly paid to the AFN as grant or face sanctions from competing in major competitions across the globe.

The IAAF had in 2017 mistakenly disbursed $150,000 instead of the $15,000 grant to AFN which it remits annually to affiliated federations.

When the overpayment was discovered, the IAAF wrote the AFN to refund the excess of $135,000 but up till now, the money is yet to be refunded and the ire of IAAF became glaring with the manner Nigerian contingent was treated at the just concluded IAAF World Relays in Yokohama, Japan.

However, the money was paid to AFN during the transition period before the present board of the AFN assumed office on July 2017.

With the two weeks expiration given to Nigeria ending on Thursday May 23, there has not been any statement from the Ministry of Youth and Sports about the allegation as any ban may deny Nigerian athletes the chance to compete at this year’s World Championships in Doha, Qatar and the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

This, our correspondent scooped, necessitated the need for today’s meeting at the office of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, to resolve the matter before he steps aside.

