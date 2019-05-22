Delta approves old minimum wage for teachers’ arrears

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has approved the old minimum wage for the outstanding salary arrears of primary school teachers in the state. This was as the governor released N348 million to offset their salary arrears from April 2011 to June 2012. He said his administration would continue to fulfill its promise of better welfare package to workers on the payroll of the state.

The state Commissioner for Information, Chief Patrick Ukah, supported by his counterpart in the Ministry of Finance, Olorogun Davd Edevbie, who spoke on the outcome of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting in Asaba yesterday, said the N348 million would cover the backlog of salary ar rears owed the teachers between April 2011 and June 2012. Edevbie noted that the state did not fall in the category of states in the federation that defraud their local government councils, but rather the state government had always augment their entitlements.

He said: “We don’t go against the Constitution on Joint State-Local Government Accounts. Apart from the fact that we pay 10 per cent of our IGR to local government councils for their keep, we are in full compliance with the law on joint accounts between states and local governments.” The Commission further explained that in September 2018, the sum of N5 billion was released to assist them, even as N3.2 billion loan that state later gave local government councils in the state was converted to grants.

Ukah listed other approvals by the government to include the construction of Olobe- Bobi-Orubu-Orere concrete walkway in Warri South West Local Government Council and award of contract by DESOPADEC for the construction of healthcare centre with Doctor’s Quarters at Utonila in Warri North. The governor also approved the appointment of His Royal Majesty, Ayegherese Samanuel Otidi as Odion-Ologbo of Okpolo Enhwe Kingdom in Isoko South LGA.

